Hot Spots! All the Restaurants Where the Stars Are Eating

Want to dine like a celebrity? Here are the restaurants and bars where you should make a reservation

By
and
Sam Burros
Sam Burros

Sam Burros is a writer, producer and cook working with the Food and Lifestyle team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 17, 2023 01:12 PM
01 of 05

Chrishell Stause and G Flip

Emma and Co from Selling Sunset
Emma Hernan/instagram

Casa Madera, Los Angeles

Chrishell Stause and her partner G Flip enjoyed margaritas during a night out with fellow Selling Sunset cast mates Emma Hernan and Amanza Smith at the swanky Mexican restaurant's West Hollywood location. Selling Tampa's Sharelle Rosado also joined the crew for a bi-coastal gathering. "Such a fun weekend with my favs!" Hernan wrote on Instagram.

02 of 05

Daniel Radcliffe and Lea Michele

Daniel Radcliffe, Lea Michele, Lindsay Mendez, Jonathan Groff at Le Chalet at L'avenue at Saks
vincenzo dimino

Le Chalet, New York City

After taking their bows, the Broadway actors stepped off the stage for some French fries and cocktails. Costars Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez and Jonathan Groff share the stage for a new revival of the musical Merrily We Roll Along and had their cast party at Le Chalet. Fellow Broadway star and close friend of Groff, Lea Michele, who stars in Funny Girl, also joined in on the celebration.

03 of 05

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian at Carousel Restaurant, Celeb Restaurant Sightings
Kourtney Kardashian Barker/Instagram, Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Carousel Restaurant, Los Angeles

The Poosh founder recently enjoyed food from a Kardashian-favorite Armenian restaurant which has locations in Hollywood and Glendale. "Armenian food for family dinner makes me so happy," she wrote on her Instagram Story and tagged the restaurant.

04 of 05

Karrueche Tran

Karrueche, Celeb Food Gallery
305pics/GC Images, Karrueche/Instagram

Carbone, Miami

The Bay star was spotted at the South Florida outpost of the celebrity-studded Italian restaurant that has locations in Dallas, Las Vegas and New York City. Tran shared a quick snapshot of the restaurant's iconic rigatoni with spicy vodka sauce to her Instagram story.

05 of 05

Mario and Courtney Lopez

Mario and Courtney Lopez, Celebrity Restaurant Sightings
Courtney Lopez/Instagram

Lavo, San Diego, Calif.

The Lopez couple rang in 2023 with an Italian meal, according to Courtney's Instagram post. The duo matched in sleek black outfits as Mario opted for a button-down shirt and Courtney looked glam in a long-sleeved leather dress.

Related Articles
people food rollout
'Great British Baking Show' 's Prue Leith Puts a 'Modern' Spin on Coronation Chicken — Get Her Recipe
brian kelley https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203746833237905 credit MTV
Brian Kelley Doesn't Wear Clothes When He Makes Wife Brittney's Coffee: 'Naked Barista'
TikTok’s Viral Pink Sauce Is Now Sold at Walmart
TikTok's Viral Pink Sauce Is Now Sold at Walmart
Florence Pugh Vogue Magazine
All About Florence Pugh's Cooking — from Growing Up in Kitchens to Filming 'Cooking with Flo'
Sierra Mist Will be Replaced with New ‘Starry’ Soda
Pepsi Replaces Sierra Mist with New Citrus Soda Starry
Taylor Brice LeJeune
Food TikTok Star Taylor 'Waffler69' Dead at 33
Tiana’s Palace Coming to Disneyland Park in 2023
Disneyland Reveals Plans to Replace French Market Restaurant with Tiana's Palace — Get a First Look
Dieunerst Collin 'Popeyes Meme' Kid Offered NIL Deal
'Popeyes Meme Kid' Dieunerst Collin, Now a College Football Player, Scores Deal with Popeyes
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks Shares His 2-Ingredient Cocktail He's Dubbed the 'Diet Cokagne'
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist:Christina Daley
Drew Brees Shares His Spinach and Artichoke Dip Recipe for Game Day
Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham Create Special Cake to Celebrate 13th Birthday of ‘Slightly Horse Obsessed’ Daughter
Mark Wahlberg, Rhea Durham Create Cake to Celebrate 13th Birthday of 'Horse Obsessed' Daughter
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 12: Jack Harlow performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on August 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Jack Harlow Hints at a 'Love Triangle' in Teaser for the Doritos 2023 Super Bowl Ad
Ana Taylor-Joy, THE MENU
We Made the Burger from 'The Menu' with Tips from the Movie's Chef — and It's to Die for
Dine-in White Castle Valentine's Day
White Castle's Valentine's Day 'Fine-Dining' Service Is Back
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist:Christina Daley
Peyton Manning Shares His 'Ultimate' Chicken Parmesan Sandwich Recipe
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist:Christina Daley
Eddie Jackson's Game Day Steak Fries with Jerk Ketchup 'Pack a Serious Flavor Punch'