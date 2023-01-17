01 of 05 Chrishell Stause and G Flip Emma Hernan/instagram Casa Madera, Los Angeles Chrishell Stause and her partner G Flip enjoyed margaritas during a night out with fellow Selling Sunset cast mates Emma Hernan and Amanza Smith at the swanky Mexican restaurant's West Hollywood location. Selling Tampa's Sharelle Rosado also joined the crew for a bi-coastal gathering. "Such a fun weekend with my favs!" Hernan wrote on Instagram.

02 of 05 Daniel Radcliffe and Lea Michele vincenzo dimino Le Chalet, New York City After taking their bows, the Broadway actors stepped off the stage for some French fries and cocktails. Costars Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez and Jonathan Groff share the stage for a new revival of the musical Merrily We Roll Along and had their cast party at Le Chalet. Fellow Broadway star and close friend of Groff, Lea Michele, who stars in Funny Girl, also joined in on the celebration.

03 of 05 Kourtney Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian Barker/Instagram, Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Carousel Restaurant, Los Angeles The Poosh founder recently enjoyed food from a Kardashian-favorite Armenian restaurant which has locations in Hollywood and Glendale. "Armenian food for family dinner makes me so happy," she wrote on her Instagram Story and tagged the restaurant.

04 of 05 Karrueche Tran 305pics/GC Images, Karrueche/Instagram Carbone, Miami The Bay star was spotted at the South Florida outpost of the celebrity-studded Italian restaurant that has locations in Dallas, Las Vegas and New York City. Tran shared a quick snapshot of the restaurant's iconic rigatoni with spicy vodka sauce to her Instagram story.