All the Restaurants Where the Celebs Are Eating

Want to dine like a star? Here are the restaurants and bars where you should make a reservation

By Sabrina Weiss January 13, 2022 07:22 PM

1 of 13

Chris Evans

Credit: Caesars Palace

Nobu, Las Vegas

The action star rang in the new year with a weekend in Vegas on Jan. 8 and 9, dining at Nobu Las Vegas two nights in a row. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 13

Chrissy Teigen

Credit: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Mother Wolf, Los Angeles

While this L.A. restaurant was serving Italian dishes, the Cravings author was serving looks in the bathroom mirror. "@motherwolfla : go for the mozzarella di bufala and fried squash blossoms, stay for the bathroom light" recommended Teigen in her Instagram caption on Jan 12.

3 of 13

Gail Simmons

Credit: Gail Simmons/Instagram

Lafayette, New York City

The Top Chef judge and her children gave the French cafe rave reviews by smiling next to their empty plates of croissants and glasses of Shirley Temples. The family went out to eat to celebrate daughter Dahlia's 8th birthday.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 13

Dorinda Medley and Phaedra Parks

Credit: phaedra parks/INSTAGRAM

The Russian Tea Room, New York City

The Real Housewives of New York City and Real Housewives of Atlanta alums met up on Medley's home-turf on Jan. 10. The pair shared videos at the chic tea room, but they weren't sipping on cups of earl grey — instead, they look advantage of the hot spot's extensive vodka menu and enjoyed martinis. The ladies also snacked on caviar, Russian dumplings and more delicious-looking dishes.

Advertisement

5 of 13

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Credit: Angelina’s Ristorante/Instagram

Angelina's Ristorante, Staten Island

On Saturday Dec. 18, 2021, the pair dined at the Italian restaurant in the comedian's home borough, where they also saw Marvel's latest Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: No Way HomeKardashian and Davidson were joined by Scott Disick for the fun night out. "Thank you Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, Scott Disick & others for having dinner at Angelina's last night. Truly great to serve, come back anytime," read the restaurant's Instagram caption.

6 of 13

Donnie Wahlberg

Credit: Nebo Restaurant/Instagram

Nebo Restaurant, Boston

The New Kids on the Block member had back to back dinners at the Italian restaurant in late December 2021, and thanked one of the owners while remaining socially distanced — blowing kisses to her from afar. "Is this what you call a long distance love affair," Nebo wrote on Instagram

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 13

Bobby Flay and Alex Guarnaschelli

Credit: Alex Guarnaschelli/Instagram

Barbuto, New York City

The Beat Bobby Flay star was joined by several friends, including Iron Chef Guarnaschelli and NBC reporter Lauren Scala at chef Jonathan Waxman's beloved restaurant in December 2021. From a collection of pictures posted on Instagram, the table looks to have ordered many dishes including a crispy calamari salad, bucatini carbonara and chocolate pudding.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 13

Kevin Hart

Credit: Courtesy of Brooklyn Chop House

Brooklyn Chop House, New York City

The comedian hosted a dinner in downtown Manhattan in December 2021 to celebrate his new Netflix drama series True Story. Hart hosted a dinner with ten friends to honor the new show and was pictured with restaurant owner Robert Cummins (aka Don Pooh). Cummins wrote, "Thank you @kevinhart4real for coming thru @brooklynchophouse for dinner tonight while you are in town. Continued blessings on all your endeavors and you continue to exemplify Black excellence on the highest level. Great chopping it up with you tonight at @brooklynchophouse see you next time."

Advertisement

9 of 13

Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga, and Jackie Goldschneider

Credit: Manny Carabel

Fresco By Scotto, New York City

In December 2021, the Real Housewives of New Jersey stars — alongside pal Teresa Scotto attended the holiday kick off celebration at Fresco By Scotto, hosted by Anthony Scotto Jr.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 13

Jenna Fisher

Credit: Angela Kinsey/Instagram

Petee's Pie Company, New York City

Former costars of The Office and current cohosts of Office Ladies podcast took a bite out of the Big Apple with a food tour in December 2021. One stop: a pie shop on the Lower East Side of Manhattan where Fischer struck a pose before she and Kinsey enjoyed a slice of pie.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 13

Angela Kinsley

Credit: Angela Kinsey/Instagram

L'Artusi, New York City

The Office pals also got some fresh air while enjoying Italian food at another stop on their food tour. While sipping on some wine, Kinsey enjoyed the tagliatelle with bolognese sauce from the West Village restaurant.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 13

Katie Holmes

Credit: Black Tap. Inset: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Black Tap, New York City

Katie Holmes and her daughter Suri Cruise, 15, were spotted Monday, Dec. 6 at award-winning burger joint Black Tap in NYC's SoHo neighborhood. The mother-daughter duo dined on buttermilk fried chicken tenders with Idaho fries. Suri also sipped on a Nutella classic milkshake.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 13

Mindy Kaling

Credit: mindy kaling/ instagram

Meals by Genet, Los Angeles

The Sex Lives of College Girls creator, writer and executive producer posted a restaurant shoutout rather than a restaurant spotting. Mindy Kaling shared a selfie on Dec. 6, 2021 with the Ethiopian restaurant's chef and owner, Genet Agonafer, and wrote about Agonafer's delicious food and caring nature. While the restaurant may not be open for dining-in options (or possible Kaling spottings!), Meals by Genet continues to offer takeout, private events, catering and gift cards.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Sabrina Weiss