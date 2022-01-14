Brooklyn Chop House, New York City

The comedian hosted a dinner in downtown Manhattan in December 2021 to celebrate his new Netflix drama series True Story. Hart hosted a dinner with ten friends to honor the new show and was pictured with restaurant owner Robert Cummins (aka Don Pooh). Cummins wrote, "Thank you @kevinhart4real for coming thru @brooklynchophouse for dinner tonight while you are in town. Continued blessings on all your endeavors and you continue to exemplify Black excellence on the highest level. Great chopping it up with you tonight at @brooklynchophouse see you next time."