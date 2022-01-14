All the Restaurants Where the Celebs Are Eating
Want to dine like a star? Here are the restaurants and bars where you should make a reservation
Chris Evans
Nobu, Las Vegas
The action star rang in the new year with a weekend in Vegas on Jan. 8 and 9, dining at Nobu Las Vegas two nights in a row.
Chrissy Teigen
Mother Wolf, Los Angeles
While this L.A. restaurant was serving Italian dishes, the Cravings author was serving looks in the bathroom mirror. "@motherwolfla : go for the mozzarella di bufala and fried squash blossoms, stay for the bathroom light" recommended Teigen in her Instagram caption on Jan 12.
Gail Simmons
Lafayette, New York City
The Top Chef judge and her children gave the French cafe rave reviews by smiling next to their empty plates of croissants and glasses of Shirley Temples. The family went out to eat to celebrate daughter Dahlia's 8th birthday.
Dorinda Medley and Phaedra Parks
The Russian Tea Room, New York City
The Real Housewives of New York City and Real Housewives of Atlanta alums met up on Medley's home-turf on Jan. 10. The pair shared videos at the chic tea room, but they weren't sipping on cups of earl grey — instead, they look advantage of the hot spot's extensive vodka menu and enjoyed martinis. The ladies also snacked on caviar, Russian dumplings and more delicious-looking dishes.
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
Angelina's Ristorante, Staten Island
On Saturday Dec. 18, 2021, the pair dined at the Italian restaurant in the comedian's home borough, where they also saw Marvel's latest Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: No Way Home. Kardashian and Davidson were joined by Scott Disick for the fun night out. "Thank you Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, Scott Disick & others for having dinner at Angelina's last night. Truly great to serve, come back anytime," read the restaurant's Instagram caption.
Donnie Wahlberg
Nebo Restaurant, Boston
The New Kids on the Block member had back to back dinners at the Italian restaurant in late December 2021, and thanked one of the owners while remaining socially distanced — blowing kisses to her from afar. "Is this what you call a long distance love affair," Nebo wrote on Instagram.
Bobby Flay and Alex Guarnaschelli
Barbuto, New York City
The Beat Bobby Flay star was joined by several friends, including Iron Chef Guarnaschelli and NBC reporter Lauren Scala at chef Jonathan Waxman's beloved restaurant in December 2021. From a collection of pictures posted on Instagram, the table looks to have ordered many dishes including a crispy calamari salad, bucatini carbonara and chocolate pudding.
Kevin Hart
Brooklyn Chop House, New York City
The comedian hosted a dinner in downtown Manhattan in December 2021 to celebrate his new Netflix drama series True Story. Hart hosted a dinner with ten friends to honor the new show and was pictured with restaurant owner Robert Cummins (aka Don Pooh). Cummins wrote, "Thank you @kevinhart4real for coming thru @brooklynchophouse for dinner tonight while you are in town. Continued blessings on all your endeavors and you continue to exemplify Black excellence on the highest level. Great chopping it up with you tonight at @brooklynchophouse see you next time."
Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga, and Jackie Goldschneider
Fresco By Scotto, New York City
In December 2021, the Real Housewives of New Jersey stars — alongside pal Teresa Scotto attended the holiday kick off celebration at Fresco By Scotto, hosted by Anthony Scotto Jr.
Jenna Fisher
Petee's Pie Company, New York City
Former costars of The Office and current cohosts of Office Ladies podcast took a bite out of the Big Apple with a food tour in December 2021. One stop: a pie shop on the Lower East Side of Manhattan where Fischer struck a pose before she and Kinsey enjoyed a slice of pie.
Angela Kinsley
Katie Holmes
Black Tap, New York City
Katie Holmes and her daughter Suri Cruise, 15, were spotted Monday, Dec. 6 at award-winning burger joint Black Tap in NYC's SoHo neighborhood. The mother-daughter duo dined on buttermilk fried chicken tenders with Idaho fries. Suri also sipped on a Nutella classic milkshake.
Mindy Kaling
Meals by Genet, Los Angeles
The Sex Lives of College Girls creator, writer and executive producer posted a restaurant shoutout rather than a restaurant spotting. Mindy Kaling shared a selfie on Dec. 6, 2021 with the Ethiopian restaurant's chef and owner, Genet Agonafer, and wrote about Agonafer's delicious food and caring nature. While the restaurant may not be open for dining-in options (or possible Kaling spottings!), Meals by Genet continues to offer takeout, private events, catering and gift cards.