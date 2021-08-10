Hot Spots! Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Dine in France, Plus All the Other Celebrity Restaurant Sightings
Want to see a celebrity at dinner? Here are the restaurants and bars where you should make a reservation
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck
L'Opera, St. Tropez, France
Lopez and Affleck continued to pack on the PDA at the St. Tropez hot spot during their European vacation. The couple, celebrating Lopez's 52nd birthday, were seen sipping champagne, snapping photos and snuggling in a booth surrounded by a small group of friends. "She looked gorgeous and very happy," a source told PEOPLE.
Dan Levy & Paul Rudd
Darjeeling Express, London
The actors stepped out for dinner together in early August, and sent social media into a tizzy. The duo posed for a photo alongside the restaurant's owner, chef Asma Khan, as they enjoyed her Indian cuisine. Another photo on Khan's Instagram shows the Schitt's Creek star posing in a close-up selfie as he holds up a peace sign. "When Paul Rudd returns for dinner to the restaurant and this time brings the lovely @instadanjlevy with him! ♥️❤️" Khan captioned the photo, referencing Rudd's first visit a few weeks ago.
Jerry Seinfeld
Zazzy's Pizza, New York City
New Yorkers know their pizza and the Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee star is throwing his support behind the pies at Zazzy's. The vegan-friendly joint located in the West Village of Manhattan has also attracted other A-listers like Sarah Jessica Parker and Andy Cohen.
Nick Jonas
SONA, New York City
The musician and brother Kevin Jonas enjoyed brunch at his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas' modern Indian restaurant in Manhattan. Before leaving, the "This Is Heaven" singer posed for photos with chef Hari Nayak and owner Maneesh Goyal.
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom
La Fontelina, Capri, Italy
Life's a beach, at least for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who dined at famed Italian beach club. The duo enjoyed a summer vacation overseas, as documented by Bloom, to swim, boat, sample truffles, and ride on Vespas.
John Travolta & Sammy Hagar
Cabo Wabo Cantina, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
The actor and musician caught up over shots during a trip to Mexico. "Last night @ the Cabo Wabo I had the pleasure of closing down w/ the one & only John Travolta. Not only was it a pleasure being on stage again with the new house band, Julieta, but one of your favorite actors being more than you even imagined! Tequila & stories were flowing," the Red Rocker tweeted.
Kate Bosworth
Britt's Donut Shop, Carolina Beach, N.C.
The Blue Crush actress embraced childhood nostalgia with a trip to North Carolina, punctuating her social media journey with a stop at a local doughnut shop. "And finally, FINALLY! found the perfect donut #brittsdonuts," she captioned in an Instagram post. "*BUT WHY are you only open on weekends... the addiction is real!!! 🍩"
Nene Leakes
The Linnethia Lounge, Duluth, Ga.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star celebrated in a pajamas-inspired ensemble at her venue's Sunday Brunch Day party. Leakes, an investor, announced her latest business venture last year, promising that it would be "the place to see and be seen."
Chrissy Metz
The Bluebird Cafe, Nashville
The This Is Us actress hosted a benefit for the CMA Foundation, joined by Jimmy Robbins and Blessing Offor. "Thank you to all of wonderful people who made my first night at @bluebirdcafetn possible, especially this guy who lovingly goes above and beyond for me," she said of boyfriend Bradley Collins. "This Friday was the first time I sang the song I wrote about him over a year ago. Yes, I turned into mush looking at his face in the audience and really tried to keep it together. 🥺🤪😍"
Viola Davis
The Sugar Factory, Los Angeles
Viola Davis and family satisfied their sweet cravings while celebrating her daughter Genesis's 11th birthday. "Can it get anymore perfect!?!?!" she asked in an Instagram caption. The Oscar winner also posted a video of a smoking watermelon beverage.
Lance Bass
Chill Bar, Palm Springs, Calif.
The *NSYNC boy bander — who is expecting twin babies with his husband Michael Turchin, in November — celebrated his dessert getaway with a pit stop at the local gay bar. "When in Palm Springs! 🤷🏼♂️," he wrote on Instagram with a photo of a tattooed man carrying him around the space.