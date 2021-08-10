Hot Spots! Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Dine in France, Plus All the Other Celebrity Restaurant Sightings

The Bluebird Cafe, Nashville

The This Is Us actress hosted a benefit for the CMA Foundation, joined by Jimmy Robbins and Blessing Offor. "Thank you to all of wonderful people who made my first night at @bluebirdcafetn possible, especially this guy who lovingly goes above and beyond for me," she said of boyfriend Bradley Collins. "This Friday was the first time I sang the song I wrote about him over a year ago. Yes, I turned into mush looking at his face in the audience and really tried to keep it together. 🥺🤪😍"