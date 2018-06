“I like a good cabernet from a Napa Valley vine” the country star sings in his song “There’s A Whole Lot More To Me”—and indeed he does. The country star crafted his own limited-edition Cabernet Sauvignon, Old Tattoo, with Lot18.com. “I enjoy a glass of wine with a great meal or after a show and over the last few years I’ve become fascinated by the wine making process,” he explains in a press release. “As I learned more about wine cultivation, blending and aging I wanted to establish my own wine that reflects my favorite flavors and tastes.” Expect hints of coffee, cocoa, currant, dark cherry, graphite and plum while sipping.