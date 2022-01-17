Buzz-worthy Brands Without the Booze! See Which Celebrities Have Launched Non-Alcoholic Drink Lines
From wine to beer to pre-dinner aperitifs, these alcohol-free options are ideal for Dry January and beyond
Katy Perry
De Soi
As of Jan. 6, the singer has something new to celebrate: De Soi, her new line of sparkling, non-alcoholic apéritifs that she launched with distiller Morgan McLachlan. The bittersweet, French-inspired botanical beverage—which is meant for sipping slowly before dinner to whet the appetite—comes in three flavors: Golden Hour, Champignon Dreams, and Purple Lune (Perry's personal favorite).
Buy It! De Soi bottle, $25; drinkdesoi.com
Blake Lively
Betty Buzz
"I don't drink. I know that's odd coming from the wife of an infamous gin slinger," the actress said, referencing husband Ryan Reynolds' successful Aviation Gin line. In September 2021, Lively launched her own line of non-alcoholic sparkling mixers—which can be enjoyed on their own or mixed with liquor. The blends are available in five fizzy flavors (Tonic Water, Sparkling Grapefruit, Meyer Lemon Club Soda, Sparkling Lemon Lime and Ginger Beer) and has Lively's seal of approval. "Over the past many years of mixing but not drinking cocktails, it became clear mixers are the unsung heroes of the drink world and deserve just as much love as alcohol," Lively said in a statement.
Buy It! Betty Buzz Variety 12-Pack, $30; betty-buzz.com
J.J. Watt
Athletic Brewing Company
The Arizona Cardinals defensive end—along with NFL star Justin Tuck and chef David Chang—invested in the beer company, which makes flavorful, award-winning craft brews (IPAs, lagers, golden ales, darks, sours and more) without the booze. "When you want to enjoy the Badger game on Friday night but have a game to play on Sunday..." the former University of Wisconsin star tweeted along with a photo of his beer can-packed fridge.
Buy It! Athletic Brewing Non-Alcoholic Beer 6-Pack, $13; athleticbrewing.com
Luann de Lesseps
Fosé Rosé Wine
When the Real Housewives of New York City star started her journey to sobriety, she was looking for a non-alcoholic option that did not have too much sugar nor sacrifice flavor. De Lesseps "wanted to make something that was like rosé, that tasted like rosé, that is an elevated sparkling rosé but without alcohol," she told PEOPLE. She says her Fosé Rosé non-alcoholic sparkling wine is "the closest you can get to a rosé, without actually drinking rosé."
Buy It! Fosé Rosé, $38 for 2 bottles; drinkfose.com
Bella Hadid
Kin Euphorics
In September 2021, the supermodel announced her newest endeavour: co-founding a nonalcoholic, botanical-infused seltzer brand that claims to enhance focus and creativity and inspire good vibes. The seltzer is sold in two flavors (Lightwave and Kin Spritz), along with two types of "Made to Mix" liquid dietary supplements (Dream Light and High Rhode).
Buy It! Kin Euphorics Sample 8-Pack, $30; kineuphorics.com