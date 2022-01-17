Buzz-worthy Brands Without the Booze! See Which Celebrities Have Launched Non-Alcoholic Drink Lines

Betty Buzz

"I don't drink. I know that's odd coming from the wife of an infamous gin slinger," the actress said, referencing husband Ryan Reynolds' successful Aviation Gin line. In September 2021, Lively launched her own line of non-alcoholic sparkling mixers—which can be enjoyed on their own or mixed with liquor. The blends are available in five fizzy flavors (Tonic Water, Sparkling Grapefruit, Meyer Lemon Club Soda, Sparkling Lemon Lime and Ginger Beer) and has Lively's seal of approval. "Over the past many years of mixing but not drinking cocktails, it became clear mixers are the unsung heroes of the drink world and deserve just as much love as alcohol," Lively said in a statement.

