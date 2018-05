Real for Real Cuisine

The RHOC star recently launched a line of cooked, ready-to-eat meals on QVC—a venture she credits in part to her recent public split with husband David Beador. “As a single mom, a lot of my friends say they go through this every night. We say, ‘Oh, if there was just an easy, healthy option for us to eat for dinner tonight,’” the mother of three told PEOPLE. The line features three seafood-based options like Garlic Shrimp Linguini with Zucchini Ribbons that will be delivered within two days and can be reheated in the oven or microwave.