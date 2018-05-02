Heaven’s Door Spirits

The musician recently announced a collection of premium handcrafted whiskeys that feature his own artwork on the bottle. The first three blends include a Straight Tennessee Bourbon, a Double Barrel Whiskey, and a Straight Rye Whiskey finished in “Cigar” Barrels from Vosges, France. Dylan said in a statement that he and his partner Marc Bushala “wanted to create a collection of American whiskeys that, in their own way, tell a story.” The product is scheduled to hit shelves mid-May, but only in select locations in Tennessee, Texas, California, Florida, New York and Illinois on the first rollout (though more cities are expected to come soon).