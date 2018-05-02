Drink Like a Star with These Celebrity-Owned Spirits

To take taste into their own hands, these stars pursued the liquor business

Katherine Richter
May 02, 2018
<p><strong>Heaven&#8217;s Door Spirits</strong></p> <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/bob-dylan/">The musician</a> recently announced a collection of <a href="https://www.heavensdoor.com/?utm_source=google&amp;utm_medium=cpc&amp;utm_campaign=brand&amp;utm_network=g&amp;device=c&amp;matchtype=b&amp;utm_term=%2Bheavens%20%2Bdoor&amp;gclid=CjwKCAjwoKDXBRAAEiwA4xnqv5V865RZdbJUeqT_oJ349QOBXRJL7KrpEpN-Q7m6bRq7Pu0SK4STBBoCI-IQAvD_BwE">premium handcrafted whiskeys</a> that feature his own artwork on the bottle. The first three blends include a&nbsp;Straight Tennessee&nbsp;Bourbon, a Double Barrel Whiskey, and&nbsp;a Straight Rye Whiskey finished in &ldquo;Cigar&rdquo; Barrels from Vosges, France. Dylan said in a statement that he and his partner Marc Bushala &#8220;wanted to create a collection of American whiskeys that, in their own way, tell&nbsp;a story.&#8221; The product is scheduled to hit shelves mid-May, but only in select locations in Tennessee,&nbsp;Texas, California,&nbsp;Florida, New York and Illinois on the first rollout (though more cities are expected to come soon).&nbsp;</p>
BOB DYLAN

Heaven’s Door Spirits

The musician recently announced a collection of premium handcrafted whiskeys that feature his own artwork on the bottle. The first three blends include a Straight Tennessee Bourbon, a Double Barrel Whiskey, and a Straight Rye Whiskey finished in “Cigar” Barrels from Vosges, France. Dylan said in a statement that he and his partner Marc Bushala “wanted to create a collection of American whiskeys that, in their own way, tell a story.” The product is scheduled to hit shelves mid-May, but only in select locations in Tennessee, Texas, California, Florida, New York and Illinois on the first rollout (though more cities are expected to come soon). 

Heaven's Door Spirits
<p><strong>Old Camp Whiskey</strong></p> <p>The <a href="https://people.com/tag/florida-georgia-line/">country music duo</a> released America&#8217;s first-ever <a href="https://oldcampwhiskey.com/">Peach Pecan Whiskey</a> in 2016. &#8220;&ldquo;We wanted it to taste like home,&rdquo;&nbsp;they <a href="https://people.com/country/florida-georgia-line-old-camp-whiskey/">told PEOPLE</a>. &ldquo;With the peaches and the pecans, you&rsquo;ve got a little bit of Florida, and a little bit of Georgia. The whiskey makes it an experience &hellip; you get to indulge in all three of them.&rdquo;</p>
FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE

Old Camp Whiskey

The country music duo released America’s first-ever Peach Pecan Whiskey in 2016. ““We wanted it to taste like home,” they told PEOPLE. “With the peaches and the pecans, you’ve got a little bit of Florida, and a little bit of Georgia. The whiskey makes it an experience … you get to indulge in all three of them.”

Jasmine Safaeian
<p><strong>Aviation Gin</strong></p> <p>The actor, writer and producer is adding another role to his lengthy resume&mdash;<a href="https://people.com/food/ryan-reynolds-owner-aviation-gin/">owner of Aviation Gin</a>. &#8220;Aviation is the best tasting gin in the world. Once I tried it, I knew I wanted to get involved with the company in a big way,&#8221; Reynolds said in a statement. The 41-year-old will play an active role in the day-to-day business and oversee creative direction of the&nbsp;company.</p>
RYAN REYNOLDS

Aviation Gin

The actor, writer and producer is adding another role to his lengthy resume—owner of Aviation Gin. “Aviation is the best tasting gin in the world. Once I tried it, I knew I wanted to get involved with the company in a big way,” Reynolds said in a statement. The 41-year-old will play an active role in the day-to-day business and oversee creative direction of the company.

<p><strong>Virginia Black Whiskey</strong></p> <p>In a joint venture back in 2016, the Grammy-winning rapper and spirits producer Brent Hocking launched <a href="https://people.com/food/drake-dad-whiskey-commercial-most-interesting-man-in-the-world/">an&nbsp;aged Bourbon whiskey</a>. The spirit was <a href="https://people.com/food/drake-launches-his-own-brand-of-whiskey-and-of-course-we-tasted-it/">described by our taste testers</a> as &#8220;much smoother and sweeter than your average bourbon.&#8221; If that sounds enticing to you, the Canadian artist is now offering his fans a piece of the business. The partners recently&nbsp;<a href="http://www.foodandwine.com/cocktails-spirits/whisky/drake-whiskey-ipo">announced</a> that they are hoping to raise $30 million in investments with an IPO starting&nbsp;at the end of this fiscal quarter.&nbsp;</p>
DRAKE

Virginia Black Whiskey

In a joint venture back in 2016, the Grammy-winning rapper and spirits producer Brent Hocking launched an aged Bourbon whiskey. The spirit was described by our taste testers as “much smoother and sweeter than your average bourbon.” If that sounds enticing to you, the Canadian artist is now offering his fans a piece of the business. The partners recently announced that they are hoping to raise $30 million in investments with an IPO starting at the end of this fiscal quarter. 

GEORGE PIMENTEL/GETTY
<p><strong>Notorious Irish Whiskey</strong></p> <p>Not only was the UFC star <a href="https://people.com/sports/conor-mcgregor-celebrates-after-loss-floyd-mayweather/">in high spirits</a> following <a href="https://people.com/sports/floyd-mayweather-defeats-conor-mcgregor-by-10th-round-tko/">his loss to Floyd Mayweather</a> at his debut boxing match, but McGregor also announced he&#8217;s making a spirit. The 29-year-old took the stage at a post-fight press conference with a bottle of his Irish whiskey, which he says is coming soon. &ldquo;I&rsquo;m going to take over the Irish whiskey market&mdash;and this is delicious!&rdquo; McGregor <a href="https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/4332538/conor-mcgregor-drinks-own-notorious-whiskey-defeat-floyd-mayweather/">told reporters</a>. &ldquo;Keep an eye out for it.&rdquo;</p>
CONNOR MCGREGOR

Notorious Irish Whiskey

Not only was the UFC star in high spirits following his loss to Floyd Mayweather at his debut boxing match, but McGregor also announced he’s making a spirit. The 29-year-old took the stage at a post-fight press conference with a bottle of his Irish whiskey, which he says is coming soon. “I’m going to take over the Irish whiskey market—and this is delicious!” McGregor told reporters. “Keep an eye out for it.”

Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
<p><strong>Backstage Southern Whiskey</strong></p> <p>Before he hits the stage, the country singer takes a&nbsp;ceremonial group whiskey shot with his band to kick off the show. It&rsquo;s a longstanding tradition for Rucker (also the frontman for Hootie &amp; the Blowfish, who penned a song titled &ldquo;Whiskey and You&rdquo;) to bring good luck for each show&mdash;and now he continues the ritual with his line of liquor. According to a PEOPLE staffer who got to <a href="https://people.com/food/darius-rucker-whiskey-backstage-southern-review/">taste test the drink</a>&mdash;which is only available in select South Carolina locations for now&mdash;<a href="http://www.backstagewhiskey.rocks/home.html">Backstage Whiskey</a> is &#8220;definitely worth a try,&#8221; she says. &#8220;Even if nothing will top drinking it with Rucker himself.&#8221;</p>
DARIUS RUCKER

Backstage Southern Whiskey

Before he hits the stage, the country singer takes a ceremonial group whiskey shot with his band to kick off the show. It’s a longstanding tradition for Rucker (also the frontman for Hootie & the Blowfish, who penned a song titled “Whiskey and You”) to bring good luck for each show—and now he continues the ritual with his line of liquor. According to a PEOPLE staffer who got to taste test the drink—which is only available in select South Carolina locations for now—Backstage Whiskey is “definitely worth a try,” she says. “Even if nothing will top drinking it with Rucker himself.”

Getty
<p><strong>Born and Bred Vodka</strong><br /> The <a href="https://people.com/tag/channing-tatum/"><em>Magic Mike</em> star</a>&nbsp;says he dove into the liquor business after failing to find a &#8220;good American vodka.&#8221; So he partnered up with Idaho&#8217;s&nbsp;<a href="http://www.tetondistillery.com/liquor/vodka/born-and-bred-vodka">Grand Teton Distillery</a> to launch&nbsp;the <a href="https://people.com/food/channing-tatum-stripper-born-bred-vodka/">potato-based drink</a>&nbsp;that&nbsp;has &#8220;a smooth taste to it, like a cool feeling in your mouth,&#8221; he told <a href="http://www.bonappetit.com/story/channing-tatum-vodka-born-and-bred-interview"><em>Bon Appetit</em></a>. &#8220;The after taste doesn&rsquo;t burn.&#8221;<br /> <strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong>Born and Bred Vodka, $26.99; <a href="http://www.gopjn.com/t/8-10635-131940-133099?sid=POFOODCelebSpiritsMM&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fdrizly.com%2Fborn-and-bred-vodka%2Fp63884">drizly.com</a><em><br /> </em></p>
CHANNING TATUM

Born and Bred Vodka
The Magic Mike star says he dove into the liquor business after failing to find a “good American vodka.” So he partnered up with Idaho’s Grand Teton Distillery to launch the potato-based drink that has “a smooth taste to it, like a cool feeling in your mouth,” he told Bon Appetit. “The after taste doesn’t burn.”
Buy It! Born and Bred Vodka, $26.99; drizly.com

Kevin Winter/Getty; Born and Bred Vodka
<p><b>Santo Mezquila<br /> </b>The <a href="https://people.com/babies/adam-levine-behati-prinsloo-daughter-dusty-family-photo/">Maroon 5 frontman</a> and former Van Halen member now have more than rock music in common. The pair bonded over their love of tequila and launched <a href="http://www.santomezquila.com/">Santo</a>, the world&#8217;s first mezquila (a combination of tequila and mezcal). By blending the two liquors, Hagar <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BNyT3VCDaAw/">says</a> they created &#8220;a higher spirit.&#8221;<br /> <strong>Buy It!</strong> Santo Mezquila, $41.99 &#8211; $62.99; <a href="http://www.pntrs.com/t/8-10635-131940-133099?sid=POFOODCelebSpiritsMM&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fdrizly.com%2Fsanto-mezquila%2Fp62906">drizly.com</a><i><br /> </i></p>
ADAM LEVINE & SAMMY HAGAR

Santo Mezquila
The Maroon 5 frontman and former Van Halen member now have more than rock music in common. The pair bonded over their love of tequila and launched Santo, the world’s first mezquila (a combination of tequila and mezcal). By blending the two liquors, Hagar says they created “a higher spirit.”
Buy It! Santo Mezquila, $41.99 – $62.99; drizly.com

Guy Aroch
<p><strong>The Hilhaven Lodge Whiskey<br /> </strong>The director&#8217;s latest <a href="https://www.thehilhavenlodge.com/">passion project</a> is rich in candied fruit notes made from a blend of bourbon, Tennessee whiskey and rye whiskey. The name takes after Hilhaven Lodge, a real-life escape in Beverly Hills owned by Ratner.<br /> <strong>Buy It! </strong>The Hilhaven Lodge Whiskey, $39.98 &#8211; $79.99; <a href="http://www.gopjn.com/t/8-10635-131940-133099?sid=POFOODCelebSpiritsMM&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fdrizly.com%2Fthe-hilhaven-lodge-whiskey%2Fp59039">drizly.com</a><em><br /> </em></p>
BRETT RATNER

The Hilhaven Lodge Whiskey
The director’s latest passion project is rich in candied fruit notes made from a blend of bourbon, Tennessee whiskey and rye whiskey. The name takes after Hilhaven Lodge, a real-life escape in Beverly Hills owned by Ratner.
Buy It! The Hilhaven Lodge Whiskey, $39.98 – $79.99; drizly.com

Alex Berliner
<p><strong>Sauza 901 Tequila</strong><br /> Timberlake and <a href="https://people.com/food/justin-timberlake-tequila-cocktail-recipes/">tequila</a> &mdash; need we say more? The singer-actor collaborated with the legendary Casa Sauza to create the smooth, triple distilled drink.&nbsp;<br /> <strong>Buy It!</strong> Sauza 901 Tequila, $14.99 &#8211; $54.09; <a href="http://www.pntrs.com/t/8-10635-131940-133099?sid=POFOODCelebSpiritsMM&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fdrizly.com%2Fsauza-901-silver-tequila%2Fp19653">drizly.com</a><em><br /> </em></p>
JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE

Sauza 901 Tequila
Timberlake and tequila — need we say more? The singer-actor collaborated with the legendary Casa Sauza to create the smooth, triple distilled drink. 
Buy It! Sauza 901 Tequila, $14.99 – $54.09; drizly.com

Trisha Leeper
<p><span class="s1"><strong>Casamigos Tequila</strong><br /> &#8220;</span>Our idea was to make the best-tasting, smoothest tequila whose taste didn&rsquo;t have to be covered up with salt or lime,&#8221; the&nbsp;business partner-friends&nbsp;say of their tequila, which is available in blanco, reposado or a&ntilde;ejo. &#8220;So we did.&#8221;&nbsp;<a href="http://greatideas.people.com/2015/04/16/george-clooney-rande-gerber-casamigos-orange-margarita-recipe/">Orange&nbsp;</a><a href="http://greatideas.people.com/2015/04/16/george-clooney-rande-gerber-casamigos-orange-margarita-recipe/">margarita</a>, anyone?<br /> <strong>Buy It!</strong>&nbsp;Casamigos Tequila, $2.99 to $69.99; <a href="http://www.pntra.com/t/8-10635-131940-133099?sid=POFOODCelebSpiritsMM&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fdrizly.com%2Fcasamigos-tequila-rep%2Fp28035">drizly.com</a><em><br /> </em></p>
GEORGE CLOONEY & RANDE GERBER

Casamigos Tequila
Our idea was to make the best-tasting, smoothest tequila whose taste didn’t have to be covered up with salt or lime,” the business partner-friends say of their tequila, which is available in blanco, reposado or añejo. “So we did.” Orange margarita, anyone?
Buy It! Casamigos Tequila, $2.99 to $69.99; drizly.com

Seth Browarnik/Startraks
<p><strong>Wild Turkey Bourbon</strong><br /> As <a href="https://people.com/food/matthew-mcconaughey-bourbon-mcdonalds-walk-thru-anthony-anderson-comic-con/">creative director</a>&nbsp;and campaign director for <a href="http://wildturkeybourbon.com/">Wild Turkey Bourbon</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/matthew-mcconaughey/">McConaughey</a>&nbsp;is not just the face of the Kentucky-based company, he&#8217;s also tasked with writing, starring in and directing a series of TV and digital ad campaigns.&nbsp;<br /> <strong>Buy It! </strong>Wild Turkey Bourbon, $10.99 &#8211; $39.99; <a href="http://www.pntrac.com/t/8-10635-131940-133099?sid=POFOODCelebSpiritsMM&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fdrizly.com%2Fwild-turkey-81%2Fp2124">drizly.com</a><em><br /> </em></p>
MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY 

Wild Turkey Bourbon
As creative director and campaign director for Wild Turkey Bourbon, McConaughey is not just the face of the Kentucky-based company, he’s also tasked with writing, starring in and directing a series of TV and digital ad campaigns. 
Buy It! Wild Turkey Bourbon, $10.99 – $39.99; drizly.com

<p><span class="s1"><strong>C&oacute;digo 1530</strong><br /> </span>&ldquo;This year, I&rsquo;m resolving to drink more water, and better tequila,&#8221; the&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/celebrity/country-star-william-michael-morgan-talks-hanging-out-with-george-strait/">country singer</a>&nbsp;recently declared. Easy enough since Strait has brought the &#8220;previously nameless&#8221; <a href="http://www.codigo1530.com/">tequila</a> to the U.S. from Mexico. &#8220;Celebrating a successful show with a shot of tequila backstage has been a concert ritual for a long time now,&rdquo; he said. &nbsp;<br /> <strong>Buy It! </strong>C&oacute;digo 1530, $54.99 &#8211; $80.99; <a href="http://www.pjatr.com/t/8-10635-131940-133099?sid=POFOODCelebSpiritsMM&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fdrizly.com%2Fcodigo-1530-reposado%2Fp65767">drizly.com</a><em><br /> </em></p>
GEORGE STRAIT

Código 1530
“This year, I’m resolving to drink more water, and better tequila,” the country singer recently declared. Easy enough since Strait has brought the “previously nameless” tequila to the U.S. from Mexico. “Celebrating a successful show with a shot of tequila backstage has been a concert ritual for a long time now,” he said.  
Buy It! Código 1530, $54.99 – $80.99; drizly.com

Courtesy Codigo 1530
<p><strong>Skinnygirl</strong><br /> The <em>Real Housewives</em> star&#8217;s <a href="http://greatideas.people.com/2016/01/26/bethenny-frankel-skinnygirl-candy/">brand has expanded</a> way beyond the original Skinnygirl Margarita. The company now sells more than 20 types of <a href="http://www.skinnygirlcocktails.com/lpa">cocktails</a> including wine, vodka and sangria &mdash; but they all promise the same: to skimp on calories, not taste.<br /> <strong>Buy It! </strong>Skinnygirl Margarita, $8.99 to $20.61; <a href="http://www.pjatr.com/t/8-10635-131940-133099?sid=POFOODCelebSpiritsMM&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fdrizly.com%2Fskinnygirl-margarita%2Fp4655">drizly.com</a><em><br /> </em></p>
BETHENNY FRANKEL

Skinnygirl
The Real Housewives star’s brand has expanded way beyond the original Skinnygirl Margarita. The company now sells more than 20 types of cocktails including wine, vodka and sangria — but they all promise the same: to skimp on calories, not taste.
Buy It! Skinnygirl Margarita, $8.99 to $20.61; drizly.com

Larsen & Talbert
<p><strong>Haig Club</strong>&nbsp;<br /> The <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/david-beckham-plays-his-last-game/">retired soccer star</a>&nbsp;and <a href="https://people.com/babies/david-beckham-shares-video-harper-justin-bieber-concert/">dad</a> partnered with British entrepreneur Simon Fuller to create a <a href="https://www.haigclub.com/en-us/">single grain scotch</a> whisky bottled in a distinctive blue square.&nbsp;<br /> <strong>Buy It!</strong> Haig Club Scotch Whisky, $19.99 &#8211; $82.99; <a href="http://www.pntrs.com/t/8-10635-131940-133099?sid=POFOODCelebSpiritsMM&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fdrizly.com%2Fhaig-club-scotch-whisky%2Fp14715">drizly.com</a><em><br /> </em></p>
DAVID BECKHAM

Haig Club 
The retired soccer star and dad partnered with British entrepreneur Simon Fuller to create a single grain scotch whisky bottled in a distinctive blue square. 
Buy It! Haig Club Scotch Whisky, $19.99 – $82.99; drizly.com

Courtesy HAIG CLUB
<p><strong>Smithworks</strong><br /> Working with Shelton was a natural fit for the vodka brand&nbsp;made in America&#8217;s Heartland because &#8220;Blake was raised on hard work, dedication and an appreciation for celebrating life&#8217;s simple pleasures with good people,&#8221; reads the company&#8217;s&nbsp;<a href="http://www.smithworksvodka.com/">website</a>.<br /> <strong>Buy It! </strong>Smithworks Vodka, $12.99 &#8211; $26.99; <a href="http://www.pjatr.com/t/8-10635-131940-133099?sid=POFOODCelebSpiritsMM&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fdrizly.com%2Fsmithworks-vodka%2Fp51078">drizly.com</a><em><br /> </em></p>
BLAKE SHELTON

Smithworks
Working with Shelton was a natural fit for the vodka brand made in America’s Heartland because “Blake was raised on hard work, dedication and an appreciation for celebrating life’s simple pleasures with good people,” reads the company’s website.
Buy It! Smithworks Vodka, $12.99 – $26.99; drizly.com

Rich Polk/Getty
<p><strong>Crystal Head Vodka</strong><em><br /> </em>The<em>&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/babies/tamera-mowry-housley-son-aden-ghostbusters-birthday-party/">Ghostbusters</a>&nbsp;</em>star&#8217;s liquor is know for coming&nbsp;encased in its unique bottle. Why <a href="https://www.crystalheadvodka.com/en/home">skull-shaped</a>? Aykroyd and designer John Alexander say it is a &#8220;symbol of life, reflecting power and enlightenment.&#8221;<br /> <strong>Buy It!</strong> Crystal Head Vodka, $29.99 &#8211; $69.99; <a href="http://www.pntra.com/t/8-10635-131940-133099?sid=POFOODCelebSpiritsMM&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fdrizly.com%2Fcrystal-head-vodka%2Fp2878">drizly.com</a><em><br /> </em></p>
DAN AYKROYD

Crystal Head Vodka
The Ghostbusters star’s liquor is know for coming encased in its unique bottle. Why skull-shaped? Aykroyd and designer John Alexander say it is a “symbol of life, reflecting power and enlightenment.”
Buy It! Crystal Head Vodka, $29.99 – $69.99; drizly.com

Mathis Wienand/Getty
<p><strong>Sammy&#8217;s Beach Bar Rum</strong><br /> After the success of his Cabo Wabo tequila, the&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tv/sammy-hagar-apologizes-to-van-halen-in-oprah-where-are-they-now-clip/">Van Halen frontman</a>&nbsp;expanded his skills in the spirit industry by creating a <a href="http://www.sammysbeachbarrum.com/">rum</a> that captured the essence of&nbsp;Hawaii. &#8220;It is truly &#8216;The Spirit of Aloha,'&#8221; he says.<br /> <strong>Buy It!</strong> Sammy&#8217;s Beach Bar Rum, $19.99 &#8211; $35.99; <a href="http://www.pntra.com/t/8-10635-131940-133099?sid=POFOODCelebSpiritsMM&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fdrizly.com%2Fsammys-beach-bar-rum%2Fp9472">drizly.com</a><em><br /> </em></p>
SAMMY HAGAR

Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum
After the success of his Cabo Wabo tequila, the Van Halen frontman expanded his skills in the spirit industry by creating a rum that captured the essence of Hawaii. “It is truly ‘The Spirit of Aloha,'” he says.
Buy It! Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum, $19.99 – $35.99; drizly.com

Denise Truscello/WireImage
<p><strong>Blue Chair Bay Rum</strong><br /> Flavors for Chesney&#8217;s <a href="https://bluechairbayrum.com/the-rums">liquor</a> made in &#8220;authentic beachside distilleries&#8221; include white, coconut and banana to induce automatic vacation mode.<br /> <strong>Buy It!</strong> Blue Chair Bay Rum, $13.99 &#8211; $31.09; <a href="http://www.pjatr.com/t/8-10635-131940-133099?sid=POFOODCelebSpiritsMM&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fdrizly.com%2Fblue-chair-bay-rum-coconut%2Fp9264">drizly.com</a><em><br /> </em></p>
KENNY CHESNEY

Blue Chair Bay Rum
Flavors for Chesney’s liquor made in “authentic beachside distilleries” include white, coconut and banana to induce automatic vacation mode.
Buy It! Blue Chair Bay Rum, $13.99 – $31.09; drizly.com

Blue Chair Bay; Inset: Getty
<p><b>Casa Dragones<br /> </b>Can&#8217;t get enough <a href="https://people.com/tag/ryan-seacrest">Seacrest</a>? The TV host has a stake in the <a href="http://casadragones.com/">tequila</a> business. &#8220;This has a crisp, smooth taste that is perfect on the rocks or in signature craft <a href="https://people.com/food/easy-cocktails-holiday-punch-recipes-cocktail-party-recipes/bourbon-apple-punch/">cocktails</a>,&#8221; says the investor in the brand. On the rocks, it is!<br /> <strong>Buy It! </strong>Casa Dragones Tequila, $58.99 &#8211; $114.49; <a href="http://www.pntrs.com/t/8-10635-131940-133099?sid-POFOODCelebSpiritsMM&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fdrizly.com%2Fcasa-dragones-tequila-blanco%2Fp8269">drizly.com</a><i><br /> </i></p>
RYAN SEACREST

Casa Dragones
Can’t get enough Seacrest? The TV host has a stake in the tequila business. “This has a crisp, smooth taste that is perfect on the rocks or in signature craft cocktails,” says the investor in the brand. On the rocks, it is!
Buy It! Casa Dragones Tequila, $58.99 – $114.49; drizly.com

Casa Dragones. Inset: Jason Merritt/Getty
<p><strong>Dennis Rodman the Original Bad Ass Premium Vodka<br /> </strong>If the retired NBA basketballer is going to have a liquor brand, he&#8217;s sure to make it &#8220;<a href="http://rodmanvodka.com/">bad ass</a>.&#8221;&nbsp;Rodman&#8217;s venture promises premium vodka to &#8220;really get the party started.&#8221;<br /> <strong>Buy It!</strong> Dennis Rodman the Original Bad Ass Premium Vodka, from $8.79; <a href="http://www.pjtra.com/t/8-10635-131940-133099?sid=POFOODCelebSpiritsMM&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fdrizly.com%2Fdennis-rodman-bad-ass-vodka%2Fp16193">drizly.com</a><em><br /> </em></p>
DENNIS RODMAN

Dennis Rodman the Original Bad Ass Premium Vodka
If the retired NBA basketballer is going to have a liquor brand, he’s sure to make it “bad ass.” Rodman’s venture promises premium vodka to “really get the party started.”
Buy It! Dennis Rodman the Original Bad Ass Premium Vodka, from $8.79; drizly.com

Dennis Rodman The Original Bad Ass Premium Vodka/Facebook
<p><strong>Pura Vida</strong><br /> In pursuit of the ultimate tequila, the musician came on board his pal Stewart Skloss&#8217;s <a href="http://puravidatequila.com/">project</a> &#8220;the very next day&#8221; after he tried the tequila.<br /> <strong>Buy It! </strong>Pura Vida Tequila, $29.99 &#8211; $49.99; <a href="http://www.pntrac.com/t/8-10635-131940-133099?sid=POFOODCelebSpiritsMM&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fdrizly.com%2Fpura-vida-tequila-reposado%2Fp29682">drizly.com</a><em><br /> </em></p>
BILLY GIBBONS

Pura Vida
In pursuit of the ultimate tequila, the musician came on board his pal Stewart Skloss’s project “the very next day” after he tried the tequila.
Buy It! Pura Vida Tequila, $29.99 – $49.99; drizly.com

Gary Miller/FilmMagic
