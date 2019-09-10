Hunger Traps Are the New Thirst Traps: 16 Times Celebs Posted Sexy Eating Pics That Were Not Really About the Food

 

Nothing to see here, guys! Just a bunch of stars cooking and eating!
By Andrea Wurzburger
September 10, 2019 04:31 PM

1 of 17

Madelaine Petsch Is Eating Pasta in a Totally Normal Way

Madelaine Petsch/Instagram

I, too, sit on white linen in red carpet attire whilst eating spaghetti. Don’t you? 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 17

Kylie Jenner Is Definitely Making Lasagna

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Do you think that she uses ricotta in her recipe? Is it a vegetarian lasagna or does she use meat? We’re sure that she knows to boil noodles before assembly, right?

3 of 17

Nothing to See Here, Lady Gaga Is Just Making Some Eggs

Cooking bacon and eggs without a shirt on sounds painful, but you do you, Gaga. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 17

Kourtney Kardashian Posted This Photo to Showcase Her Love of Guacamole 

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Nothing extra here, folks. 

Advertisement

5 of 17

And She Really Is Just Showing Off Her Love of Bread

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

The bread basket, much like at any restaurant, is the real star here

6 of 17

It's Clear Kim Kardashian West Didn't Want to Get Chocolate Batter on Her Clothes

Kim Kardashian Instagram

She’s very practical

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 17

And She Just Wanted Everyone to See the Cupcakes She Made

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

We bet she made the icing from scratch! 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 17

It Isn't All About Sweets, You Know! 

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim also loves Cheetos. The point of this series of photos is definitely to prove her undying loyalty to those cheesy puffs. 

Advertisement

9 of 17

Bella Hadid Enjoys a Slightly Overdone Pizza Crust 

Bella Hadid/Instagram

The real question is whether or not the pizza is thin crust or cheese-stuffed. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 17

Kendall Jenner Is for Sure Training to Be a Sommelier

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

“Do I detect notes of … apricot?” 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 17

Chrissy Teigen Definitely Wants All of the Attention on Her Wings

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Ranch or bleu cheese, Chrissy?! There can only be one winner! 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 17

Would Ya Look at the Father's Day Present She Got for Her Husband, John Legend?

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

She just wanted John to enjoy a gorgeous chocolate cake

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 17

Teigen Knows It's Everyone's Dream to Share a Bed with a Plate Full of Spaghetti

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Can we find this recipe in Cravings, or Cravings 2

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 17

Bella Thorne Dressed in a White Bikini While Eating Her Burger So It Could Really Shine in This Photo

We almost missed Bella Thorne in this photo because we were staring at her burger. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 17

Ashley Graham Is Just Testing the Circumference of Her Bagels 

Nothing worse than serving your guests subpar bagels

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 17

Miranda Kerr Was Trying to Tell Us Something with This Photo of Her Chowing Down

Miranda Kerr/Instagram

She clearly doesn’t like ketchup! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in Food

All Topics in Food

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.