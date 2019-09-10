Hunger Traps Are the New Thirst Traps: 16 Times Celebs Posted Sexy Eating Pics That Were Not Really About the Food
Nothing to see here, guys! Just a bunch of stars cooking and eating!
Madelaine Petsch Is Eating Pasta in a Totally Normal Way
I, too, sit on white linen in red carpet attire whilst eating spaghetti. Don’t you?
Kylie Jenner Is Definitely Making Lasagna
Do you think that she uses ricotta in her recipe? Is it a vegetarian lasagna or does she use meat? We’re sure that she knows to boil noodles before assembly, right?
Nothing to See Here, Lady Gaga Is Just Making Some Eggs
Cooking bacon and eggs without a shirt on sounds painful, but you do you, Gaga.
Kourtney Kardashian Posted This Photo to Showcase Her Love of Guacamole
Nothing extra here, folks.
And She Really Is Just Showing Off Her Love of Bread
The bread basket, much like at any restaurant, is the real star here.
It's Clear Kim Kardashian West Didn't Want to Get Chocolate Batter on Her Clothes
She’s very practical!
And She Just Wanted Everyone to See the Cupcakes She Made
We bet she made the icing from scratch!
It Isn't All About Sweets, You Know!
Kim also loves Cheetos. The point of this series of photos is definitely to prove her undying loyalty to those cheesy puffs.
Bella Hadid Enjoys a Slightly Overdone Pizza Crust
The real question is whether or not the pizza is thin crust or cheese-stuffed.
Kendall Jenner Is for Sure Training to Be a Sommelier
“Do I detect notes of … apricot?”
Chrissy Teigen Definitely Wants All of the Attention on Her Wings
Ranch or bleu cheese, Chrissy?! There can only be one winner!
Would Ya Look at the Father's Day Present She Got for Her Husband, John Legend?
She just wanted John to enjoy a gorgeous chocolate cake!
Teigen Knows It's Everyone's Dream to Share a Bed with a Plate Full of Spaghetti
Can we find this recipe in Cravings, or Cravings 2?
Bella Thorne Dressed in a White Bikini While Eating Her Burger So It Could Really Shine in This Photo
We almost missed Bella Thorne in this photo because we were staring at her burger.
Ashley Graham Is Just Testing the Circumference of Her Bagels
Nothing worse than serving your guests subpar bagels.
Miranda Kerr Was Trying to Tell Us Something with This Photo of Her Chowing Down
She clearly doesn’t like ketchup!