Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Ate and Drank Over the Holidays

Peek at the festive tables of Zooey Deschanel, Jonathan Scott and more stars who celebrated this season
By Morgan Raum
December 27, 2019 04:43 PM

1 of 27

NATALIE PORTMAN

Natalie Portman/Instagram

The vegan actress celebrated Hanukkah by whipping up some latkes in her kitchen and sharing the recipe with her followers. “All you need is: canola oil, salt, and potatoes,” she wrote on Instagram. Get her full recipe here.

2 of 27

CAITLYN JENNER AND SOPHIA HUTCHINS

Caitlyn Jenner/ Instagram

“A quiet evening to end an over the top fabulous Christmas!” wrote the I Am Cait star on Instagram while at dinner with her close friend.

3 of 27

ANTONI POROWSKI

Antoni Porowski/ Instagram

The Queer Eye food and wine expert prepped for the holiday season by making some latkes with caviar on top. He joked, “these latkes [with] caviar are just like me: 6% ashkenazi Jewish and 94% new money.”

4 of 27

BETHENNY FRANKEL

Bethenny Frankel/Instagram

“I hope everyone had a wonderful Christmas! And if you didn’t, today is a new day to create your own joy,” wrote the Real Housewives of New York star while posing in front of a big pile of presents and wine glass in hand. “Big kiss to all of you. You are a precious gift to me that I treasure greatly. 🎄🎁✨🕎🎅🏼💋.”

5 of 27

SOPHIA BUSH

Sophia Bush/ Instagram

“My Happy (Hanukkah) Place! ✨🕎✨ Wishing love and happiness to all celebrating! I love y’all a latke!” the Work in Progress podcast host captioned a photo of herself enjoying a feast of latkes, blinis, and caviar at the famous New York City restaurant Russ & Daughters Cafe. 

6 of 27

TAN FRANCE

Tan France/Instagram

The Queer Eye fashion expert baked a “wicked” chocolate cake for the holidays and posed with it while looking fierce in a nice Christmas outfit.

7 of 27

YOLANDA AND BELLA HADID

Yolanda Hadid/Instagram

Bella celebrated the holidays at her mom Yolanda‘s farm by decorating gingerbread houses during a family-filled day.

8 of 27

MOLLY SIMS

Molly Sims/Instagram. Inset: Getty Images

The actress and model celebrated the holidays by baking Christmas cookies in fun shapes with her family.

9 of 27

ANGELA KINSEY AND JENNA FISCHER

Jenna Fischer/ Instagram

“Merry Christmas and Happiest Holidays from me, @angelakinsey @creedbratton and my first Panettone!” wrote the Office Ladies podcast host on Instagram.

10 of 27

KHLOE KARDASHIAN

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram. Inset: Getty Images

Before the family’s Christmas Eve party, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star celebrated with a very large table stocked with tons of holiday foods.

11 of 27

TERESA GIUDICE AND MELISSA GORGA

Teresa Giudice / Instagram

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars capped off their family holiday with wine and holiday cookies. 

12 of 27

AMBER TAMBLYN

Amber Tamblyn/Instagram. Inset: Getty Images

“Happy Hanukkah and Merry Christmas!” wrote the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress as she enjoyed the holidays with a beautiul brunch spread.

13 of 27

GIADA DE LAURENTIIS

Giada de Laurentiis/Instagrtam. Inset: Getty Images

The Food Network chef baked a delicious looking lemon caprese cake for the holidays and posted a snap on her Instagram story.

14 of 27

LUANN DE LESSEPS

Luann de Lesseps/ Instagram

“Who’s having Christmas meals all the way to 1/1 2020? 🦃” wrote reality star, after cooking a feast for a Christmas dinner party at her Hamptons home.

15 of 27

JENNIFER GARNER

Jennifer Garner/ Instagram; Steve Granitz/WireImage

The actress and mother of three baked a cute batch of snowmen bread for the holidays. She hashtagged her photo jokingly, “#notaprettybaker.

16 of 27

REE DRUMMOND

Ree Drummond/Instagram. Inset: Getty Images

The food writer and TV personality cooked a classic holiday meal with lots of fried quail and gravy — and absolutely “no vegetables anywhere” — and shared it on her Instagram story.

17 of 27

MARIO LOPEZ

Mario Lopez/Instagram

The 46-year-old actor was also smiles while celebrating Christmas with his wife Courtney Mazza and a ton of catering from Buca di Beppo. 

18 of 27

ZOOEY DESCHANEL AND JONATHAN SCOTT

Jonathan Silver/ Instagram

The adorable couple posed with mini cookie versions of themselves — almost too cute to eat!

19 of 27

AVRIL LAVIGNE

Avril Lavigne/ Instagram

The 35-year-old singer posed with a six-pack of beer on Instagram and joked, “‘Tis’ the season to rock out!!”

20 of 27

MAYIM BIALIK

Mayim Bialik/ Instagram

The actress showcased her baking skills on instagram. She made special vegan sofganiyot — a jelly doughnut that is traditionally eaten during Hanukkah. The recipe is in her cookbook Mayim’s Vegan Table.

21 of 27

BECCA KUFRIN

Becca Kufrin/ Instagram

The Bachelor star enjoyed a plate of pasta at Cesarina in San Diego. She playfully captioned her Instagram post, “Endless pastabilities for this caption (and my stomach). #cometomama” 

22 of 27

VANESSA HUDGENS

Vanessa Hudgens/ Instagram

The actress, 31, enjoyed some beers with family while on vacation in Scotland. “We love beverages,” the star wrote. 

23 of 27

STEPH BLACKWELL

Steph Blackwell/ Instagram

The Great British Bake Off 2019 finalist made a beautiful raspberry cake for her friend’s Christmas birthday.

24 of 27

BOBBY BERK AND DEWEY DO

Bobby Berk/ Instagram

While Berk is the design expert on Queer Eye, the star and his husband also love to cook. On the menu this holiday was a pumpkin pull apart bread.

25 of 27

CAMILA MCCONAUGHEY

Camila Alves/Instagram

Holiday pancakes are a Christmas tradition for the McConaughey family. “My kids look forward to these little things,” she said on Instagram.

26 of 27

NICK CARTER

Nick Carter/Instagram

Carter spent his weekend decorating Christmas cookies with his family. He posted this cheerful picture with three-year-old son, Odin, on Instagram.

27 of 27

TORI SPELLING 

Tori Spelling/Instagram. Inset: Amy Sussman/Getty

Tori Spelling posted her Hanukkah feast on her Instagram. Her and her family spent time cooking an array of dishes including latkes, mac and cheese, breaded chicken tenders, crumbled matzah, and buttered challah.

