Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Ate and Drank Over the Holidays

NATALIE PORTMAN
The vegan actress celebrated Hanukkah by whipping up some latkes in her kitchen and sharing the recipe with her followers. “All you need is: canola oil, salt, and potatoes,” she wrote on Instagram. Get her full recipe here.
CAITLYN JENNER AND SOPHIA HUTCHINS
“A quiet evening to end an over the top fabulous Christmas!” wrote the I Am Cait star on Instagram while at dinner with her close friend.
ANTONI POROWSKI
The Queer Eye food and wine expert prepped for the holiday season by making some latkes with caviar on top. He joked, “these latkes [with] caviar are just like me: 6% ashkenazi Jewish and 94% new money.”
BETHENNY FRANKEL
“I hope everyone had a wonderful Christmas! And if you didn’t, today is a new day to create your own joy,” wrote the Real Housewives of New York star while posing in front of a big pile of presents and wine glass in hand. “Big kiss to all of you. You are a precious gift to me that I treasure greatly. 🎄🎁✨🕎🎅🏼💋.”
SOPHIA BUSH
“My Happy (Hanukkah) Place! ✨🕎✨ Wishing love and happiness to all celebrating! I love y’all a latke!” the Work in Progress podcast host captioned a photo of herself enjoying a feast of latkes, blinis, and caviar at the famous New York City restaurant Russ & Daughters Cafe.
TAN FRANCE
The Queer Eye fashion expert baked a “wicked” chocolate cake for the holidays and posed with it while looking fierce in a nice Christmas outfit.
YOLANDA AND BELLA HADID
Bella celebrated the holidays at her mom Yolanda‘s farm by decorating gingerbread houses during a family-filled day.
MOLLY SIMS
The actress and model celebrated the holidays by baking Christmas cookies in fun shapes with her family.
ANGELA KINSEY AND JENNA FISCHER
“Merry Christmas and Happiest Holidays from me, @angelakinsey @creedbratton and my first Panettone!” wrote the Office Ladies podcast host on Instagram.
KHLOE KARDASHIAN
Before the family’s Christmas Eve party, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star celebrated with a very large table stocked with tons of holiday foods.
TERESA GIUDICE AND MELISSA GORGA
The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars capped off their family holiday with wine and holiday cookies.
AMBER TAMBLYN
“Happy Hanukkah and Merry Christmas!” wrote the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress as she enjoyed the holidays with a beautiul brunch spread.
GIADA DE LAURENTIIS
The Food Network chef baked a delicious looking lemon caprese cake for the holidays and posted a snap on her Instagram story.
LUANN DE LESSEPS
“Who’s having Christmas meals all the way to 1/1 2020? 🦃” wrote reality star, after cooking a feast for a Christmas dinner party at her Hamptons home.
JENNIFER GARNER
The actress and mother of three baked a cute batch of snowmen bread for the holidays. She hashtagged her photo jokingly, “#notaprettybaker.“
REE DRUMMOND
The food writer and TV personality cooked a classic holiday meal with lots of fried quail and gravy — and absolutely “no vegetables anywhere” — and shared it on her Instagram story.
MARIO LOPEZ
The 46-year-old actor was also smiles while celebrating Christmas with his wife Courtney Mazza and a ton of catering from Buca di Beppo.
ZOOEY DESCHANEL AND JONATHAN SCOTT
The adorable couple posed with mini cookie versions of themselves — almost too cute to eat!
AVRIL LAVIGNE
The 35-year-old singer posed with a six-pack of beer on Instagram and joked, “‘Tis’ the season to rock out!!”
MAYIM BIALIK
BECCA KUFRIN
The Bachelor star enjoyed a plate of pasta at Cesarina in San Diego. She playfully captioned her Instagram post, “Endless pastabilities for this caption (and my stomach). #cometomama”
VANESSA HUDGENS
The actress, 31, enjoyed some beers with family while on vacation in Scotland. “We love beverages,” the star wrote.
STEPH BLACKWELL
The Great British Bake Off 2019 finalist made a beautiful raspberry cake for her friend’s Christmas birthday.
BOBBY BERK AND DEWEY DO
While Berk is the design expert on Queer Eye, the star and his husband also love to cook. On the menu this holiday was a pumpkin pull apart bread.
CAMILA MCCONAUGHEY
Holiday pancakes are a Christmas tradition for the McConaughey family. “My kids look forward to these little things,” she said on Instagram.
NICK CARTER
Carter spent his weekend decorating Christmas cookies with his family. He posted this cheerful picture with three-year-old son, Odin, on Instagram.
TORI SPELLING
Tori Spelling posted her Hanukkah feast on her Instagram. Her and her family spent time cooking an array of dishes including latkes, mac and cheese, breaded chicken tenders, crumbled matzah, and buttered challah.