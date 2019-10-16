Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today

Check out the plates of Padma Lakshmi, Ina Garten, Lana Condor and more stars who are making us hungry.
By Morgan Raum
October 16, 2019 03:49 PM

PADMA LAKSHMI

Padma Lakshmi Instagram

The Top Chef host posted a throwback photo of herself chilling on set and eating a PB&J sandwich. “You’d think I was fed enough on set, but no apparently,” she wrote in the caption.

AMBER HEARD

Amber Heard Instagram

“Always in a sushi state of mind,” the Aquaman actress posted on Instagram while show off her chopstick skills.

INA GARTEN

Ina Garten Instagram; Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Ina Garten stopped by the newly opened Caffe Panna in New York City for some ice cream this weekend. “Thank you for the AMAZING ice cream/gelato @halliemeyer…The BEST!!,” the Food Network star posted.

LANA CONDOR

Lana Condor Instagram

“Side of 🍟s always” the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star captioned a smiley shot of her holding a burger and french fries.

CHELSEA HANDLER

Chelsea Handler Instagram

The talk show host posted an Instagram photo smiling wide and holding a pitcher of sangria while visiting Lisbon. “Yes, I’m aware that I have a vein popping out above my eyebrow,” she said, “but I wasn’t willing to forfeit the color of this sangria.”

DEMI BURNETT

Demi Burnett Instagram

While visiting the Big Apple, the Bachelor in Paradise star sat down for a classic meal at famed Jewish deli Katz’s Delicatessan. “Hi my name is Demi and I love New York, red wine, and Matzo Ball soup” she wrote on a photo of herself about to dig in.

ERIC WAREHEIM

Eric Wareheim Instagram

The comedian and actor from the Netflix series Master of None went on a Philadelphia food tour and finished it off by making his own pie (“pie slinging”) at Pizzeria Beddia, which was named best pizza in America by Bon Appetit. Wareheim posted a shot of himself, owner Joe Beddia, and chef Dan Britt on Instagram, thanking them for the experience: “@pizzacamp and @hidanbritt generously allowed me to use their beautiful kitchen and showed me how they do a perfect pie. Wow. I’m Moved. Will miss you pizza boy. #sauceboy.”

DAKOTA FANNING

Dakota Fanning Instagram

The Maleficent actress posted a photo of herself looking fierce in front of a vintage car. “Oh hey” she wrote while posing with a glass of white wine.

EVA LONGORIA BASTON

Eva Longoria Baston Instagram

While visiting London for the Global Gift Gala this week, the Desperate Housewives star stopped for coffee with longtime bestie and Working Girl actress Melanie Griffith. “The girls are in London!” she wrote on Instagram. “Watch out 👀.”

LUANN DE LESSEPS

Luann de Lesseps Instagram

The Real Housewives of New York City star celebrated National Dessert Day by posting a photo on Instagram with costars Bethenny Frankel, Tinsley Mortimer, Sonja Morgan, and Dorinda Medley while surrounded by cakes. “Happy #NationalDessertDay.” she wrote. “What’s your favorite dessert? #treatyourself.”

SYDNEY SWEENEY

Sydney Sweeney Instagram

The Euphoria star posed with Halsey on the set of the singer-songwriter’s new “Graveyard.” The two were photographed looking somber while wearing colorful princess-like dresses and holding lollipops.

TERESA GIUDICE

Teresa Giudice Instagram

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star celebrated her friend’s birthday with an enormous YSL-themed cake from Palermo’s Bakery.

