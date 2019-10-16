Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today

PADMA LAKSHMI
The Top Chef host posted a throwback photo of herself chilling on set and eating a PB&J sandwich. “You’d think I was fed enough on set, but no apparently,” she wrote in the caption.
AMBER HEARD
“Always in a sushi state of mind,” the Aquaman actress posted on Instagram while show off her chopstick skills.
INA GARTEN
Ina Garten stopped by the newly opened Caffe Panna in New York City for some ice cream this weekend. “Thank you for the AMAZING ice cream/gelato @halliemeyer…The BEST!!,” the Food Network star posted.
LANA CONDOR
“Side of 🍟s always” the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star captioned a smiley shot of her holding a burger and french fries.
CHELSEA HANDLER
The talk show host posted an Instagram photo smiling wide and holding a pitcher of sangria while visiting Lisbon. “Yes, I’m aware that I have a vein popping out above my eyebrow,” she said, “but I wasn’t willing to forfeit the color of this sangria.”
DEMI BURNETT
While visiting the Big Apple, the Bachelor in Paradise star sat down for a classic meal at famed Jewish deli Katz’s Delicatessan. “Hi my name is Demi and I love New York, red wine, and Matzo Ball soup” she wrote on a photo of herself about to dig in.
ERIC WAREHEIM
The comedian and actor from the Netflix series Master of None went on a Philadelphia food tour and finished it off by making his own pie (“pie slinging”) at Pizzeria Beddia, which was named best pizza in America by Bon Appetit. Wareheim posted a shot of himself, owner Joe Beddia, and chef Dan Britt on Instagram, thanking them for the experience: “@pizzacamp and @hidanbritt generously allowed me to use their beautiful kitchen and showed me how they do a perfect pie. Wow. I’m Moved. Will miss you pizza boy. #sauceboy.”
DAKOTA FANNING
The Maleficent actress posted a photo of herself looking fierce in front of a vintage car. “Oh hey” she wrote while posing with a glass of white wine.
EVA LONGORIA BASTON
While visiting London for the Global Gift Gala this week, the Desperate Housewives star stopped for coffee with longtime bestie and Working Girl actress Melanie Griffith. “The girls are in London!” she wrote on Instagram. “Watch out 👀.”
LUANN DE LESSEPS
The Real Housewives of New York City star celebrated National Dessert Day by posting a photo on Instagram with costars Bethenny Frankel, Tinsley Mortimer, Sonja Morgan, and Dorinda Medley while surrounded by cakes. “Happy #NationalDessertDay.” she wrote. “What’s your favorite dessert? #treatyourself.”
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star celebrated her friend’s birthday with an enormous YSL-themed cake from Palermo’s Bakery.