Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today

The comedian and actor from the Netflix series Master of None went on a Philadelphia food tour and finished it off by making his own pie (“pie slinging”) at Pizzeria Beddia, which was named best pizza in America by Bon Appetit. Wareheim posted a shot of himself, owner Joe Beddia, and chef Dan Britt on Instagram, thanking them for the experience: “@pizzacamp and @hidanbritt generously allowed me to use their beautiful kitchen and showed me how they do a perfect pie. Wow. I’m Moved. Will miss you pizza boy. #sauceboy.”