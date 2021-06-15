Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
Check out the plates of Chris Hemsworth, Simone Biles, Kim Kardashian and more stars who are making us hungry
Simone Biles
Jimmy Kimmel sent the Olympic gymnast a tall treat. Following her Gold Over America Tour stop at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Nov. 6, the talk show ordered Biles a stack of pizzas that is taller than her 4'8" frame.
Chris Hemsworth
"Just landed in LA and thought I'd kick things off with a super light healthy meal 💪💪" joked the superhero actor on a picture of him posing with his arms flexed in front of chicken wings, beer and pizzas. Shang-Chi's Simu Liu's took to the comments to convince Hemsworth to step outside the (pizza) box next time: "Bruh let me take you to KBBQ," wrote Liu.
Awkwafina & Sandra Oh
The actresses posed for a cute selfie before digging into their meals. The talented duo will play sisters in an upcoming Netflix comedy but, for now, are enjoying each other's company with some dinner and drinks.
Dax Shepard
The actor posted his so-called "Lady and the Tramp" interpretation as he and his buddy Aaron Weakley share some BBQ.
Dolly Parton
The country icon shared a picture of a pink frosted cake with her face on it from her W Magazine cover story.
Dwayne Johnson
The actor's viral "cheat meals" are nothing new, but this recent bacon cheeseburger plate was served with a side of football. "What a helluva game and perfect cheat meal to have while watching!!" he wrote.
Gisele Bündchen
The supermodel posted her super-mom hack to get her kids to eat healthy desserts. In the video, Gisele demonstrates two fruit popsicle recipes with her kitchen tips and dazzling smile.
Hugh Jackman
"Thank you to the South of France for making me feel so welcome. The beauty, the people, the food … all amazing. And now, I'm homeward bound. NYC! I'm on my way!!" says the actor in a post sharing his gratitude (and delicious looking plates!).
Chrissy Teigen
In a recent TikTok, Chrissy Teigen visited her hometown of Snohomish, Washington and knocked on the door of her childhood home to cook Seattle-style hot dogs with the current homeowners.
Katie Couric
The journalist shared a picture of her homemade eggplant parmesan (following food blogger Ereka Vetrini's recipe) which she made with eggplants from her own garden. "You nailed it! 😍😍👏👏," praised Vetrini in the comments.
Kate Hudson
The actress has been whipping up some pretty pink pastries topped with strawberries and flowers. "I can't believe I'm getting into making cakes. This is NOT a good idea," she wrote.
Lizzo
Sean Hayes
The actor shows off some perfectly imperfect homemade doughnuts in his funny video. "Take THAT Krispy Kreme. 🍩" he joked in the caption.
Lana Condor
The To All the Boys star shared an adorable throwback post with the caption, "I may be in Burbank LA sweating my booty off, but mentally I'm eating a pizza on the beach in Capri 💭"
Vanessa Hudgens
Angelina Jolie & Salma Hayek
In celebration of Hayek's 55th birthday, her loved ones taught Jolie "how to do the mexican mordida," according to the birthday girl's caption. In the cheerful video, the crowd shouted "Mordida! Mordida!" which is a Mexican birthday tradition when the recipient's face is shoved into their cake.
Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian
The drummer shared an adorable snap of the couple sharing a drink at Disneyland Paris on his Instagram story.
Ina Garten
The Barefoot Contessa stepped outside of her Hamptons home to cook up some hot dogs by the fire with her husband, Jeffrey. "Have a happy and safe holiday weekend and give yourself a break, we all need one this year!!" wrote Garten.
America Ferrera
"We went with a group and a wonderful guide here in San Miguel who helped us stay safe. I don't recommend going out and picking/eating mushrooms Willy nilly!" said Ferrera on a gallery with photos of her family foraging for mushrooms.
Salma Hayek
The actress celebrated "#tacotuesday" with a cute picture of herself and film director Alfonso Cuarón's children, Tess Bu Cuarón, 17, and Olmo Teodoro Cuarón, 16. Hayek and Cuarón are close friends and their families vacation (and enjoy tacos!) together.
Carrie Ann Inaba
"Sunday funday with my love ❤️ except it's Monday. ," Inaba captioned this sweet photo with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Fabien Viteri, drinks in hand.
Lucy Hale
The actress celebrated her 32nd birthday by blowing out a candle on a delicious dessert at dinner with friends. "I'm grateful for every moment that's brought me here," she wrote.
Kim Kardashian
Leave it to the reality star to make Taco Tuesday sexy. Kardashian took a bite of a taco while donning a string bikini. "You got guacamole 🥑 all over that bathing suit!" joked her friend Jonathan Cheban a.k.a. Foodgod of the lime green color.
Martha Stewart
The domestic diva fueled up before a TV shoot with some eggs and a healthy (read: expensive) serving of caviar. "One needs sustenance !!" she said.
Mindy Kaling
Kaling marveled at the script for season two of her show Never Have I Ever while enjoying a snack. The Netflix series premieres on July 15.
Nikki Reed
"You know the restaurant really cares about organic when they serve veggies that are the size of your thumb!" Reed wrote on a photo of pint-sized carrots, radishes and more. "I don't know about you but I cherish each and every bite of food grown, especially when I know the hands that grew it."
Ty Pennington
"Had the most incredible dinner last night at Montage Healdsburg," Pennington captioned his dessert course at the hotel in California's Sonoma wine country.
Ashley Graham
The model had a true diner-style breakfast of pancakes and syrup, eggs, toast, and home fries.
Shay Mitchell
Mitchell enjoyed a pizza feast with friends and we spy just about every topping you could dream of — Hawaiian-style, broccolini, peppers and olives, pepperoni, red onions and more.