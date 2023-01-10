Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today

Check out the plates of Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana De Armas and more stars making us hungry

By
and
Sam Burros
Sam Burros

Sam Burros is a writer, producer and cook working with the Food and Lifestyle team at PEOPLE. Prior to working with PEOPLE, Sam was an editorial fellow for Food Network, a reporter for Heritage Radio Network, and a recipe tester for Alison Roman's third cookbook Sweet Enough. Currently, the native Marylander is pursuing a masters degree in Food Studies at New York University. Previously, he earned a BFA from NYU Tisch School of the Arts, where he met artistic collaborators in theatre, tv, and film, with whom he created Miss Jordan's Spring 2020 Production, available to stream on Broad.Stream.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 10, 2023 12:56 PM
01 of 06

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis/instagram

Got cookies? The Everything Everywhere All at Once actress shared a silly snap of her powdered sugar 'stache on Instagram. In the caption, she explained that her sister sent her the "ridiculously delicious, crescent shaped, powdered sugar covered, pecan cookies."

02 of 06

Padma Lakshmi

Padma Lakshmi food
Padma Lakshmi/instagram

The Top Chef judge showed off a heaping plate of jollof rice — with a big smile on the side. Also coming out of her kitchen lately was a giant pot of pasta, a bubbling homemade turkey stock, and an extra cheesy slice of toast.

03 of 06

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling/Instagram

The star of the upcoming Velma series decorated a cake with a sweet salute to 2022. She even poked fun at her creation and wrote, "Before you say 'wow, your kids made a great New Year's cake!', you need to know that *I* made this cake. And this is what it looks like."

04 of 06

Ana De Armas

Ana De Armas
Ana De Armas/Instagram, Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

To kick off 2023, the Blonde star enjoyed a cozy fire, her cute pup and a simple charcuterie board. It looks like the Knives Out actress ate well in the days leading up to NYE according to another picture from the same roundup on Instagram which showed homemade apple pie.

05 of 06

Brooklyn Beckham

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham Celeb Food Gallery
Brooklyn Peltz Beckham/Instagram

Followers can cook it like Beckham with the photographer's step-by-step Sunday roast recipe. In a video with chef Kevin Lee, the oldest son of David and Victoria Beckham slathers a prime rib roast with herb butter, roasts crispy potatoes and bakes Yorkshire pudding.

06 of 06

Tia Mowry

Tia Mowry drinks
Tia Mowry/instagram

The Family Reunion star took to Instagram to share a funny montage of her tipsy evening. The actress chronicled her "drink count," ranging from espresso martinis to tequila shots.

Related Articles
blake lively christmas cookies
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
OREO Cookie Papa Bites
All the New Menu Items at Your Favorite Chain Restaurants and Fast Food Joints
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn
Hot Spots! All the Restaurants Where the Stars Are Eating
Martha Stewart
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
People Food Awards
PEOPLE's Food Awards 2022: The 65 Best Supermarket Products of the Year
50 Food Faves Rollout
PEOPLE'S 50 Food Faves of 2022: Blake Lively, Celebrity Kitchen Tools, Best Pantry Staples & More!
Mindy Kaling speaks onstage at HBO Max's VELMA panel during New York Comic Con 2022
Mindy Kaling Goes to Comic Con, Plus Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union, The Rock and More
food faves 2021 gallery
See PEOPLE's 50 Food Faves of 2021: Rachael Ray, All-Star Recipes, Top Celebrity Liquors, Best Snacks & More!
Drew Barrymore
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Cooking at Home While Social Distancing
Taylor Swift instagram
See the Best Celebrity Birthday Cakes
Billie Lourd
Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell Attend the Louis Vuitton Show in San Diego, Plus Anderson .Paak, Ariana DeBose and More
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Visits St. John's Primary School in Glasgow, Plus Tom Hiddleston, Ashlee Simpson Ross and More
jennifer garner
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmkhxppr5gt/. Kelly Ripa /Instagram
Christmas 2022: See How the Stars Celebrated
Holly Robinson Peete and Lyndie Greenwood
Holly Robinson Peete and Lyndie Greenwood Star in Hallmark's First-Ever Movie Celebrating Kwanzaa
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkHCtaDy7I5/?hl=en. Mindy Kaling/Instagram.
See How the Stars Are Celebrating Diwali in 2022, Including Mindy Kaling, Padma Lakshmi and Kal Penn