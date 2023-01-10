Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today

01 of 06 Jamie Lee Curtis Jamie Lee Curtis/instagram Got cookies? The Everything Everywhere All at Once actress shared a silly snap of her powdered sugar 'stache on Instagram. In the caption, she explained that her sister sent her the "ridiculously delicious, crescent shaped, powdered sugar covered, pecan cookies."

02 of 06 Padma Lakshmi Padma Lakshmi/instagram The Top Chef judge showed off a heaping plate of jollof rice — with a big smile on the side. Also coming out of her kitchen lately was a giant pot of pasta, a bubbling homemade turkey stock, and an extra cheesy slice of toast.

03 of 06 Mindy Kaling Mindy Kaling/Instagram The star of the upcoming Velma series decorated a cake with a sweet salute to 2022. She even poked fun at her creation and wrote, "Before you say 'wow, your kids made a great New Year's cake!', you need to know that *I* made this cake. And this is what it looks like."

04 of 06 Ana De Armas Ana De Armas/Instagram, Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty To kick off 2023, the Blonde star enjoyed a cozy fire, her cute pup and a simple charcuterie board. It looks like the Knives Out actress ate well in the days leading up to NYE according to another picture from the same roundup on Instagram which showed homemade apple pie.

05 of 06 Brooklyn Beckham Brooklyn Peltz Beckham/Instagram Followers can cook it like Beckham with the photographer's step-by-step Sunday roast recipe. In a video with chef Kevin Lee, the oldest son of David and Victoria Beckham slathers a prime rib roast with herb butter, roasts crispy potatoes and bakes Yorkshire pudding.