Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today

“Happy birthday to my little princess!!” the former NFL player captioned this photo of his little girl, Vivianne Decker, who turned five on March 18, blowing out the candles on her ice cream-themed cake. “You amaze me more and more every year. A compassionate, silly, FIERCE, smart, adventurous girl with a heart of gold! Love you to the moon and back Vivianne Decker ❤️❤️”