Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today

Take a peek at the plates of Natalie Portman, Chrissy Teigen and more stars who are making us hungry.
By Hannah Chubb
July 17, 2019 01:40 PM

LANA CONDOR

Lana Condor/Instagram

Send noods! “Brb in a v serious relationship w/ these 🍜,” the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before star captioned this Instagram post.

NATALIE PORTMAN

Natalie Portman/Instagram

The Lucy in the Sky star was “hard at work” in Shanghai, indulging in a meal of vegan dim sum

ANTONI POROWSKI

Antoni Porowski/Instagram

“Chips in a trailer on a Saturday in sunglasses wearing cargo pants,” wrote Queer Eye’s resident food and beverage expert, posing with a mini-sized bag of Harvest Cheddar-flavored Sun Chips.

ALEX BORSTEIN

Alex Borstein/Instagram

“Thanks for all the #Emmy congrats!! This is how a Jewish gangster celebrates,” the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress captioned this photo of herself with a pastrami sandwich, fries and a couple Dr. Brown’s sodas at Katz’s Deli in N.Y.C.

CINDY CRAWFORD

Cindy Crawford/Instagram; Inset: Jerod Harris/Getty

The supermodel just baked her first pie of the summer, and it’s a seasonal classic: “🍓 rhubarb!” 

KEKE PALMER

Keke Palmer/Instagram

Dancing around your room with a Slurpee when you get home from work? Relatable. “off work like…” she captioned her Instagram video. 

KELSEA BALLERINI

Kelsea Ballerini/Instagram

The country star got caffeinated with an icy Starbucks beverage before hitting her “favorite stage”: the Grand Ole Opry.

KATIE CASSIDY ROGERS

Katie Cassidy/Instagram

Aw, shucks! The Arrow actress was all smiles while slurping down some oysters on the half shell and a glass of white wine.

CHRISSY TEIGEN 

“Testing some hot crab dip for the website!!” the cookbook author captioned this video, in which she and her husband, John Legend, dip tortilla chips into a the dish.

ELIZABETH CHAMBERS HAMMER

Elizabeth Chambers/Instagram

The BIRD Bakery owner’s vanilla gelato was an adorable accessory on a recent trip to Taormina, Italy.

DIANE KRUGER

“When you’re in your favorite city in the world and life has never been sweeter,” the actress wrote, enjoying an ice cream cone on her 43rd birthday in Paris.

