Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today

After reflecting on her past jobs she used to “pay the rent,” including shop assistant, barista, a “girl that rolled towels at the gym,” and “the person that moved files from one side of a building to another,” the New Girl actress expressed her gratitude that she now gets to do what she loves. “It’s hard to sum up into words how lucky I feel,” she wrote on Instagram. “So here is a picture of me eating butternut squash soup at work.“