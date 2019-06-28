Stars and Chefs Reveal What They'd Eat for Their Last Meal

SHAY MITCHELL
The Pretty Little Liars star is known for her love of pizza, but when it comes to her final meal, she’s going way beyond one pie. “I would first have the biggest pizza with all toppings — pineapple, everything, I’m the worst, I know, every Italian would kill me,” she recently told PEOPLE at an event for Royal Caribbean. “I would also have a bunch of condiments — ranch, chipotle ranch — I’m a condiment queen. With a side of truffle fries. Then some sushi, a California roll and maybe some spicy tuna. And finally Chinese noodles, like Chow Mein.”
Jennifer Garner
Though the Love, Simon actress is usually all about maintaining the healthy diet plan put together by her nutritionist Kelly LeVeque, her pick for her last meal is less friendly on the waistline. “If I had to decide that right now—it would have to be Shake Shack,” Garner wrote on Instagram after one of her followers asked her in the comments on one of her videos.
Amy Schumer
During an interview for Katie Couric’s podcast, the I Feel Pretty star —who recently confirmed her relationship with chef Chris Fischer—revealed that her last meal would be BBQ shrimp from Pascal’s Manale in New Orleans. The seafood dish has been a staple at the Louisiana restaurant since the 1950s.
Ina Garten
The Barefoot Contessa star is the first to admit that her final indulgence is not what you’d expect. “It’s gonna be a hot dog at Frenchie To Go in Paris. It’s unbelievable,” she told Today. “Maybe with french fries, since it’s the last meal.”
Kim Kardashian West
“If I could have one last meal I think it would be New York pizza,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said on a recent episode with her best friend the “foodgōd” Jonathan Cheban. With Khloé Kardashian along for the ride, the group went out to fulfill Kim’s wishes before she embarked on a “fitness journey.” Together they munched on regular cheese and Sicilian-style pepperoni pizzas, more pies from Joe’s Pizza and topped it all off with chocolate ice cream cones with rainbow sprinkles from Mister Softee’s ice cream truck.
Giada De Laurentiis
The Italian chef has a detailed reason for choosing a seven-layer chocolate cake as her last request over any of her own delectable savory dishes. “I would eat all of the frosting on the outside, then I would peel off the cake and eat the layers in between,” she told Health. “I like a scavenger hunt. It’s more fun, and it takes longer to eat, so you get more pleasure out of it.”
Bradley Cooper
While co-starring as chefs in the movie Burnt, Sienna Miller was right on the money guessing that Cooper’s last meal would be his grandmother’s cheesecake. “His memories of childhood are all around his grandmother making pasta and dough,” she said. “I love that image.”
Taylor Schilling
Fittingly, the stars of Orange Is the New Black were asked to put themselves in their characters’ shoes and decide what their last requests would be as inmates. Schilling—who plays Piper Chapman—didn’t have to think long. “A cheeseburger…but I already had a cheeseburger today,” she laughed to E!.
Danielle Brooks
“I’m from the South so give me some good fried chicken and mac and cheese,” answered Brooks. “But I love chococolate, so just make sure you have a little chocolate cheesecake on the side.”
Uzo Aduba
The actress, who plays Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren, was between two popular picks: “It’s gotta be either a pizza or a macaroni and cheese situation,” she said.
Kourtney Kardashian
The reality star’s choice is all about catering to her little ones, Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3. “[My last meal would be] McDonald’s french fries, and a McDonald’s vanilla milkshake,” she said. “I think it would just be with my kids.”
Gwyneth Paltrow
“Oysters and cocktail sauce, and then a baked, stuffed lobster and french fries,” the goop founder said of her final food fantasy. “I would have a baguette and a cheese course for my dessert, and red wine.”
Mia Farrow
The Rosemary’s Baby actress gets the prize for the most unconventional choice. “I don’t know. Probably a fist full of aging, chocolate Easter eggs,” she previously told PEOPLE.