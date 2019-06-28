Stars and Chefs Reveal What They'd Eat for Their Last Meal

The Pretty Little Liars star is known for her love of pizza, but when it comes to her final meal, she’s going way beyond one pie. “I would first have the biggest pizza with all toppings — pineapple, everything, I’m the worst, I know, every Italian would kill me,” she recently told PEOPLE at an event for Royal Caribbean. “I would also have a bunch of condiments — ranch, chipotle ranch — I’m a condiment queen. With a side of truffle fries. Then some sushi, a California roll and maybe some spicy tuna. And finally Chinese noodles, like Chow Mein.”