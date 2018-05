When the actor appeared on Letterman‘s new Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, the duo met up outside a classic L.A. hot spot: In-N-Out. While watching planes take off from LAX, Clooney joked he’d do “anything to get out of the house” after having twins. The stars snacked on burgers, fries and chocolate milkshakes, which were brought out by one lucky In-N-Out employee. “I noticed you didn’t dig down to give the guy a gratuity,” Letterman joked to Clooney.