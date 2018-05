The resident Kardashian “health freak”—who’s been showing off her killer bikini body in Cannes recently—swears by drinking ghee, a clarified butter, to keep her trim figure. “I have been eating it for years because my grandmother made it, not even knowing what it was,” Kardashian has said in the past. “Now I drink it every morning; I have one teaspoon. You melt it and you drink it first thing in the morning, and then you can’t eat or drink anything for twenty minutes after. It has to be the first thing in your stomach.”

The benefits of a high-fat diet, like the popular Bulletproof Diet, include keeping you “lean, muscular, and energetic, plus help ward off disease and improve your mental sharpness,” according to Health.