29 Celebs Reveal What They Eat on Their Cheat Days

The professional wrestler hates the term cheat day—but that doesn’t mean he won’t indulge once in a while. “We all know that eating food that isn’t necessarily healthy isn’t good for us, and the word cheat gives us entitlement to just cheat,” Cena told Brobible. “For a while, I was calling them load days, because you just, basically, load up on empty calories– because I don’t want to just give myself the freebie.”

On his “load days”, the Trainwreck star is all about the baked goods. “I love pancakes and French toast and muffins. I love baked desserts like cookies, pies. I love ice cream,” he said. “I’m really just, usually, a meat, vegetable eater, so I’ll gravitate towards starches. I love like potato dishes, hash browns, fried rice, stuff like that– pretty much the things that I don’t get in the normal basis.”