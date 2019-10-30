Celebrity Chefs Share Their Best Cooking Tips Ever

Ree Drummond
To Save Time
“When you bring produce home, clean and prep everything before you put it in the refrigerator. This is simple but revolutionary: In the middle of a recipe, you can just reach into your fridge and grab already-peeled carrots or already-cleaned mushrooms and quarter them.”
—Ree Drummond, author of The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier
Alex Guarnaschelli
To Keep Olive Oil Fresh
“Store it in the fridge! Olive oil is expensive and gets rancid easily, so don’t leave your bottle on the stove. Each time you heat up the stove or oven, the oil heats and cools too—making it spoil faster. ”
—Alex Guarnaschelli, judge on Chopped
Andrew Zimmern
For Juicy Turkey
“Roasting turkey always results in dry white meat because dark meat needs to reach 175° to make it tender (white meat is ready at 160°). Give dark meat a head start: Before stuffing, bring 2 inches of stock to a boil in a roasting pan, and sit the bird in it for 10 minutes. Remove the turkey (save the stock for gravy)and proceed with your recipe.”
—Andrew Zimmern, chef and travel host
Guy Fieri
For Perfect Steaks
“Reverse-sear your steak: Start in a low heated oven and slow-roast to your desired doneness, then finish in a hot cast-iron skillet. It gives you better internal temperature control and produces an awesome brown crust.”
—Guy Fieri, host of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Adam Richman
To Peel Garlic Fast
“To peel a lot of garlic at once, break open the bulb and put all the cloves in a large bowl. Invert another bowl over it, hold them together where the rims meet, and shake vigorously for 20 seconds. All the skins will come off!”
—Adam Richman, host of Matchday Meals on Facebook Watch
Ina Garten
For Stress-Free Hosting
“The hardest thing about dinner is getting everything to the table hot at the same time. I plan a menu that has one thing roasted in the oven (like rack of lamb), one thing cooked on the stove (sautéed cherry tomatoes) and one thing made ahead (orzo with roasted vegetables). Easy party and relaxed host!”
—Ina Garten, star of Barefoot Contessa
Carla Hall
For Easy Caramel
“When making caramel, cover the pan with a glass lid. The steam washes the sides of the pan to keep the sugar from crystallizing, and because the lid is glass, you can see when the sugar starts to color.”
—Carla Hall, author of Carla Hall’s Soul Food: Everyday and Celebration
Ted Allen
For Easy Serving
“If you don’t have a fish spatula, get one immediately. It’s my favorite kitchen tool, and the best way to get that first brownie or piece of lasagna out of the pan.”
—Ted Allen, host of Chopped
Giada De Laurentiis
For Better Pasta
“After you’ve drained your pasta and it’s still hot, grate a little fresh Parmesan on top, wait a few seconds, and then toss it with your sauce. The cheese will melt directly on the pasta, which will give your sauce something to stick on to.”
—Giada De Laurentiis, chef and owner of Giada Vegas
Geoffrey Zakarian
To Cook Like a Pro
“‘Mise en place.’ Everything in its place—before you turn on your oven. This is the only way to master any recipe or get to really be good at actually cooking as a daily ritual or hobby. You must be prepared and have everything ready and measured out.”
—Geoffrey Zakarian, chef-partner of The Lambs Club New York and Point Royal in Hollywood, Florida
Martha Stewart
To Master a Recipe
“Mind the details. If the ingredient list calls for ‘1 cup sifted flour,’ then sift it first before you measure. If it calls for ‘1 cup flour, sifted,’ measure before sifting. It makes a big difference in the final product.”
—Martha Stewart, host of Martha Bakes
Michael Schulson
For Better Chicken & Fish
“After you rinse it, wrap it in paper towels for 3 to 4 hours before you cook it. This will remove all excess moisture which contains all the aromatics and liquid that you don’t want in the protein you are cooking.”
—Michael Schulson, chef-founder of Schulson Collective
Yotam Ottolenghi
To Amp Up Flavor
“The hard Parmesan rinds left from the crumbly, sharp interior seem unusable but it’s one of my favourite ‘off cuts’. Once dropped in a soup, risotto or stew the rind melts and permeates any dish with its cheesy umami characteristic. The rinds freeze incredibly well so you can use them whenever needed. It’s a quick and cheap way to add lots of flavor with minimum effort.”
—Yotam Ottolenghi, author of Ottolenghi Simple
Duff Goldman
For Better Bakes
“If you know you’ll be baking, place your eggs on the counter the night before. At room temperature they won’t seize up when mixed with the butter, and egg whites whip up fluffier.”
—Duff Goldman, judge on Holiday Baking Championship on Food Network
Kristen Kish
To Avoid the Mess
“Clean as you go! But seriously, don’t just move stuff around. Everything needs a home, even dirty dishes: small bowls inside of large ones, proper rinsing and stacking. We say it a lot because it’s imperative. Cooking is no fun when you have an entire job waiting for you after.”
—Kristen Kish, author of Kristen Kish Cooking