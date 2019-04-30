Celebrity Chefs Reveal the One Food They Can't Stand

These culinary experts have been outspoken about their aversions
By Shay Spence
April 30, 2019 10:59 AM

Duff Goldman

“Bell peppers ruin everything they touch,” tweeted the pastry chef. “Everything. Ruined. Everything.” Goldman can’t even stand the veggies if they’re caramelized with onions on a cheesesteak. “ESPECIALLY not on my steak sub from Jim’s. Meat, Provolone, Lettuce, Mayo. That’s it. Fight me.”

Rachael Ray

Hold the mayo for this talk show host. “Shelf-stable mayonnaise creeps me out!,” she told PEOPLE on set of the Rachael Ray Show. “I will make an aioli myself and I love Aquafaba, because it’s chickpea-based. But it’s something about knowing that there’s eggs in mayonnaise and that it’s sitting on a hot shelf for months and months. It makes me want to retch.”

Ayesha Curry

“I do not like foie gras,” the restaurateur and CoverGirl spokesperson recently told PEOPLE. “I am so anti-foie gras. And it is not even the method of how it’s done. It’s a textural thing for me. I do not like the texture. I’ve had it so many ways, and I just don’t care for it. So that’s the one thing that, like, I can’t do it. I can’t do it.”

Martha Stewart

The Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party star insists there aren’t many things she can’t stand. “I eat everything,” she tells PEOPLE. “I actually love food, so I’m always trying new things.” But there is one ingredient Stewart won’t go for. “I hate truffle oil. It’s horrible and horrible for you. It’s made out of chemicals, and it’s not pure truffles.”

Anne Burrell

“A lot of people laugh at me because they’re like, ‘you’re a chef and you don’t like so much food,'” Burrell told PEOPLE at the opening of her Cheetos pop-up restaurant in NYC. “I don’t like salmon. I don’t like blue cheese. I can taste both of them and understand if the dish is prepared well, but I will never sit down and eat salmon. Ever. I wish I liked it. I mean, it’s good for you.”

Bobby Flay

The Beat Bobby Flay star is no fan of durian—a southeast Asian fruit notorious for its strong stench. “It’s awful; I don’t want to be around it,” he recently told PEOPLE.

Tom Colicchio

He eats just about everything as a judge on Top Chef, but there’s one vegetable he just can’t stomach: okra. “I hate the slime!,” he tells PEOPLE. 

Giada De Laurentiis

No piña coladas for the Food Network Star judge! “I don’t like coconut,” she tells PEOPLE. “I may have one coconut recipe in all the recipes I’ve ever written.” De Laurentiis also has a deep hatred for green peppers. “I don’t like the flavor or the look. No green peppers will ever be found in any of my recipes.”

Ina Garten

The Barefoot Contessa has a strong stance on the world’s most controversial herb, cilantro. “I just can’t stand it,” she told PEOPLE during her book tour in January. 

Guy Fieri

The Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host has a well-documented aversion to eggs, which came about after a particularly jarring experience he had as a 10-year-old.

Andrew Zimmern

One might not expect the man who eats everything on Bizarre Foods to have any food hang ups, but Zimmern’s are actually fairly commonplace. “I can’t eat walnuts,” he told PEOPLE. “Won’t eat ‘em, can’t stand ‘em. Raw cookie dough. Won’t eat it. Can’t stand it. Oatmeal. Won’t eat, can’t stand it. I love fermented walrus anus, so I get to not like some things.”

Ree Drummond

“I hate, abhor, loathe, and recoil at the sight of bananas,” the Food Network’s Pioneer Woman wrote on her blog—ironically, on her recipe for Bananas Foster.

Anthony Bourdain

Okay, so it’s no surprise that someone with Bourdain’s palate didn’t totally embrace airplane food. “No one has ever felt better after eating plane food,” he told Bon Appétit. “I think people only eat it because they’re bored. I don’t eat on planes. I like to arrive hungry.”

Alton Brown

The Good Eats host is not here for artificial truffle flavor. “Truffle oil sucks,” he once proclaimed to Grub Street, adding on Twitter that it “ain’t got no reason.”

Gordon Ramsay

The outspoken British chef has made no secret about where he stands on the great pineapple pizza debate. “You don’t put f—ing pineapple on pizza,” he declared on The Nightly Show.

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.