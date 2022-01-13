See Liam Hemsworth's 3 Different Birthday Cakes — Plus More Celebrity Confections

"These cakes that I also got sent should really help on my health and fitness journey!" the birthday boy joked in his Instagram caption. In addition to the three unique cakes, the actor, who turned 32 on Jan. 13, posed beside three doughnuts and all six confections read, "Happy Birthday." His older bro Chris also poked fun at his physique in his birthday tribute, writing "Happy birthday @liamhemsworth hopefully this is the year you finally get in shape and take care of yourself 😂💪"