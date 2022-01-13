See Liam Hemsworth's 3 Different Birthday Cakes — Plus More Celebrity Confections
Cake: The sweetest way to celebrate a big day
Liam Hemsworth
"These cakes that I also got sent should really help on my health and fitness journey!" the birthday boy joked in his Instagram caption. In addition to the three unique cakes, the actor, who turned 32 on Jan. 13, posed beside three doughnuts and all six confections read, "Happy Birthday." His older bro Chris also poked fun at his physique in his birthday tribute, writing "Happy birthday @liamhemsworth hopefully this is the year you finally get in shape and take care of yourself 😂💪"
Nina Dobrev
The best way to celebrate turning 33 is with a pretty and petite purple cake. On Jan. 12, the actress and her friends, including pal Julianne Hough, celebrated a few days late (Dobrev's birthday is Jan. 9) by splitting the white frosted cake decorated with lavender flowers and light green lettering.
Billie Eilish
A candy cane-coated cake kept the singer's birthday celebration merry and bright! Eilish turned 20 on Dec. 18 and honored her winter birthday with a treat covered in crushed and whole candy canes and topped with green, red and orange candles.
Taylor Swift
The Red singer has us green with envy over her birthday cake! On Dec. 13, Swift celebrated her 32nd birthday with fellow musician and Licorice Pizza actress Alana Haim (who turns 30 on Dec. 15). Swift captioned her sweet photo, "*don't say it, don't say it OKAY I'm saying it:* I'M FEELIN 32. And Alana is feeling 30. " The pair had matching pink and gold confections, each decorated on top with gold candles and childhood pictures of each gal on their respective cakes.
Britney Spears
The "Lucky" singer is lucky to be engaged to a man with great taste in cake! On Dec. 2, Britney Spears' fiancé Sam Asghari gave the singer a glittery and floral "B"-shaped cake with a white chocolate heart that says "Happy Birthday Britney" to celebrate her 40th birthday. Spears' birthday is one of many celebrations the pop icon has enjoyed following the termination of her 13-year conservatorship last month.
Kendall Jenner
The model celebrated her 26th birthday on Wednesday, Nov. 3 with an intimate dinner and clover-covered birthday cake. Jenner also celebrated the weekend prior with a Halloween-themed bash at Harriet's Rooftop in West Hollywood over the weekend, per Vogue, with a slew of celebrity friends in attendance included Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Doja Cat and The Weeknd.
Penn Badgley
Domino Kirke wished her actor husband a happy birthday on Nov. 1 with a dessert honoring Badgley's character Joe Goldberg from the Netflix series, You. New York-based baker Stacy-Ann Douge created a berry-covered cake in the shape of the numbers three and five. Atop the cake sat pomegranate seeds, macaroons, flowers and edible pictures of Goldberg, a stalking-obsessed serial killer. Kirke posted the cake and wrote, "Thank you @SweetsbyStacy82 I love eating my husband's face 🎂"
Mindy Kaling
Cake-ception! The actress celebrated her 41st birthday on June 24 with this cake — which has a photo of her holding a cake with a photo of her holding a cake. "this is basically Inception," Kaling wrote on instagram
Gigi Hadid
The model, who turned 25 on April 23, celebrated her birthday with boyfriend Zayn Malik and friends while quarantining on a fram in Pennsylvania. The Cake Boss, Buddy Valastro, surprised Hadid with an everything-bagel-themed cake. "The icing on the perfect quarantine bday was finding out my surprise everything-bagel-cake was made by the one and only Cake Boss @buddyvalastro who I have watched for over a decade. I CRIED REAL TEARS! BUDDY!," Hadid wrote on Instagram.
Vanessa Morgan
The Riverdale star couldn't be surrounded by friends on her 28th birthday due to the coronavirus outbreak, but her disinfecting wipes-themed cake, which was made by Lizzy's Sweets N' Treats in Phoneix, sweetened the day anyway. "Thankyou all so much for the Birthday Messages! 🎂Ahaha never thought a Lysol cake would be my dream cake 😂👏🏽but here in 2020, yup it is!" she wrote on Instagram. The cake was funfetti-flavored with vanilla icing separating each of the six layers.
Big Sean
The rapper cherished his 32nd birthday, even though he had to social distancing during it. His red velvet confection was topped with the cover art for his upcoming album "Detroit 2." He sat happily surrounded by balloons and flowers and wrote on Instagram, "Quarantine birthday's lookin like 🤲🏾 'Health is wealth' got a whole new meaning lately. If u still here, you chosen! Gratitude #Detroit2."
Connie Britton
The former Nashville star, who turned 53 on March 6, blew out the candles on her birthday cake with a little help from her son Yoby, 9. The cute confection was a mini marble cake topped with rainbow sprinkles and white candles. "I'm a big believer in drawing out birthdays as long as possible so still feeling the spirit and gratitude after a celebratory birthday weekend!" she wrote on Instagram.
Jessica Biel
Justin Timberlake threw his wife a casual 38th birthday bash at home — and it was exactly what the actress wanted. "Celebrating my birthday in style… and by that I mean, in pajamas," Biel captioned a set of photos of Timberlake serenading her with a light blue cake. "Thank you @justintimberlake for throwing my kinda party. 🌙☁️🎂"