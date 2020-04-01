10 At-Home Celebrity Cooking Shows to Give You Some Dinner Inspiration Right Now
From vegetarian paella to cheesy SunChips chicken, see what the stars are cooking up in their kitchens
Amy Sussman/Getty; Gwyneth Paltrow / Instagram
As the world learns to cope with an ongoing global pandemic, people — including celebrities — have turned to food to comfort themselves during these trying times.
Feeling stressed? Try Paris Hilton’s famous lasagna. Are you trying to eat healthier? Feast your eyes on Natalie Portman‘s tasty leeks and homemade croutons.
Following
For more mouth-watering inspiration, tune in to see what celebs are cooking up today.