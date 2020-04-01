10 At-Home Celebrity Cooking Shows to Give You Some Dinner Inspiration Right Now

Image zoom Amy Sussman/Getty; Gwyneth Paltrow / Instagram

As the world learns to cope with an ongoing global pandemic, people — including celebrities — have turned to food to comfort themselves during these trying times.

Feeling stressed? Try Paris Hilton’s famous lasagna. Are you trying to eat healthier? Feast your eyes on Natalie Portman‘s tasty leeks and homemade croutons.

For more mouth-watering inspiration, tune in to see what celebs are cooking up today.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Vegetarian Paella

Natalie Portman’s Leeks and Homemade Croutons

Paris Hilton’s Famous Lasagna

Kylie Jenner & Karrueche Tran’s Chicken Tacos

Zac Posen’s Herb Roasted Chicken and Vegetables

Chrissy Teigen’s Cheesy SunChips Chicken

Caroline Manzo and Jaime Laurita’s Risotto

Padma Lakshmi’s Kootu

Zhuri James’ No-Bake Peanut Butter Power Balls

Khloé Kardashian’s Cheesecake