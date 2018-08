Celebrities Who Worked at Fast Food Restaurants Before They Were Famous

The Jurassic World star revealed that he was first discovered as a budding actor while working at Bubba Gump Shrimp Company. “Eighteen years ago I was waiting tables in Maui and working at a restaurant, living in a van, a director came in and was at my table and said ‘Hey, you’re cute, do you act?’ and I was like ‘Yeah, I act, you should put me in a movie’ and four days later I was in Los Angeles and I never went back,” he said on Live with Kelly and Ryan. Although he went on to act, Pratt says he was an excellent waiter: “I was the Gumper of the Year. I got my name on a plaque.”