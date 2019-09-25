27 Stars You Might Not Have Guessed Are Vegan

For these celebs, it's easy being green
By Andrea Wurzburger
September 25, 2019 04:10 PM

1 of 26

Zac Efron

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

The actor told Teen Vogue that he decided to make the switch to a plant-based diet in 2018. “I’ve been experimenting with eating purely vegan,” he said. “That’s completely changed the way that my body works, and the way that I metabolize food, the way it turns into energy, the way that I sleep. It’s been brilliant. It’s been great for my exercise and great for my routine.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 26

Sia

Frederick M. Brown/Getty

The singer revealed in a tweet back in 2014 that she is “fully vegan.”

3 of 26

Benedict Cumberbatch

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

While promoting Avengers: Infinity War, Cumberbatch made mention of being vegan. He said in one interview, “I eat a plant-based diet,” and in another he told a reporter that he was enjoying local Singaporean food, “As much as a vegan can.” 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 26

Ellie Goulding

Jeff Spicer/Getty

Goulding told The Cut“I’m trying to be a full vegan, I’ve been a vegetarian for six years. I was a vegetarian all the way through my teens as well. I’ll definitely never eat fish or meat again.” 

Advertisement

5 of 26

Ariana Grande

Kevin Mazur/Getty

When asked why she decided to become vegan in 2014, Grande explained, “I love animals more than I love most people, not kidding. But I am a firm believer in eating a full plant-based, whole food diet that can expand your life length and make you an all-round happier person.”

6 of 26

Beyoncé

Ian West/PA Images/Getty

Beyoncé adopted a vegan lifestyle to help get her ready for Coachella in 2018, and is the co-owner of 22 Days Nutrition

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 26

Venus Williams

Clive Brunskill/Getty

Williams started eating a plant-based diet when she was diagnosed with Sjögren’s syndrome. She told Health, “Once I started I fell in love with the concept of fueling your body in the best way possible. Not only does it help me on the court, but I feel like I’m doing the right thing for me.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 26

will.i.am

Dave Benett/Getty

will.i.am has definitely seen changes since becoming vegan. He tweeted in response to a video of himself, “I wasn’t a vegan when I filmed this and I can tell… My face is bloated and I weighed 210lbs (95kilos) I had high blood pressure and high cholesterol…I was not healthy when I filmed this and I could see it in my face…it’s all about the #VGANG #PlantBased

Advertisement

9 of 26

Madonna

Katherine Tyler for iHeartRadio

If you thought Madonna’s diet was easy and breezy, think again

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 26

Jessica Chastain

James Veysey/REX/Shutterstock

The actress, who has been a vegan for 12 years, told W Magazine, “Being vegan was not anything I ever wanted to be. I just really was listening to what my body was telling me.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 26

Rooney & Kate Mara

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

These sisters both adopted a vegan diet. Kate said in an interview with Shape, “I’ve always had a pretty sensitive stomach, but when I cut animal products out of my diet, I felt so much better.” Rooney has been vegan for a bit longer (eight years to Kate’s six) and even has a vegan fashion line

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 26

Lea Michele

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Though she admits her diet changes often, Michele has one surefire way to keep herself healthy: “I keep my home completely vegan, which I think is one of the most important things. If you keep your home healthy, then, when you’re reaching for snacks, you’re not reaching for bad things. So, I stock it with fruits and vegetables.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 26

Jared Leto

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Leto admitted that, though he tries to keep a totally vegan lifestyle, he slips up every here and there. “I’m actually a cheagan,” he explained, “a cheating vegan. I don’t eat meat ever. But if someone’s mom made a cookie and handed it to me, I’d probably take a bite, or if I’m in Alaska and there’s wild salmon out of the river, I’d probably eat it.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 26

Joaquin Phoenix

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

Joaquin Phoenix was just 4 years old when he and his siblings decided not to eat meat and adopt a vegan lifestyle. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 26

Casey Affleck

George Pimentel/Getty

Affleck once took part in a PSA for PETA, in which he said, “When people ask me why I don’t eat meat or any other animal products, I say, ‘Because they are unhealthy and they are the product of a violent and inhumane industry.’ ” 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 26

Woody Harrelson

Neil Mockford/GC Images

The actor has been vegan for most of his life, starting at 24 years old. A kind stranger actually suggested that Harrelson was lactose intolerant, and the rest is history. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 26

Ava DuVernay

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

DuVernay tweeted that veganism is a social justice issue. The award-winning director said, “Like many food trends that seem new, black veganism has historical roots. For a lot of black people, it’s also about social justice and food access. The food we’ve been eating has been killing us.'”

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 26

Ellen Page

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Page, a longtime vegan, is vocal about her support of veganism. In 2011 she tweeted, “Why are vegans made fun of while the inhumane factory farming process regards animals and the natural world merely as commodities to be exploited for profit?”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 26

Laverne Cox

The Orange Is the New Black star announced in 2017 that she had adopted a vegan lifestyle and was feeling “so much better.” 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 26

Ellen Pompeo

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

The Grey’s Anatomy actress decided to switch up her entire family’s lifestyle and go vegan in early 2018 after a routine breast exam. She told PEOPLE, “I don’t think it’s tricky at all — it’s actually easier because meat you have to cook it before it goes bad. Grains and lentils and rice and beans, everything’s in the pantry already. You just have to get vegetables, but vegetables stay good for a week — and I think we all feel better.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 26

Portia de Rossi & Ellen DeGeneres

Shutterstock

A couple who doesn’t eat meat or animal byproducts together, stays together! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 26

Madelaine Petsch

Neilson Barnard/Getty

Riverdale star Petsch told PEOPLE“I’ve been plant-based my whole life. Being vegan keeps my body fueled and running smoothly.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 26

Natalie Portman

Zhou jianzhong - Imaginechina/Sipa

Portman shared her clean, plant-based diet with Harper’s Bazaar. Though she loves her vegan lifestyle, she does “get B12 shots once a month because it’s the one thing you don’t get from a vegan diet.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 26

Jenna Dewan

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

The dancer and actress decided to adopt a vegan lifestyle after watching a documentary on slaughterhouses at just 10 years old. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 26

Kevin Smith

Steve Granitz/WireImage

The Jay and Silent Bob actor is vegan, but not necessarily by choice. It was his daughter, Harley Quinn Smith, who “made” her dad go vegan after his heart attack in 2018. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.