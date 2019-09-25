27 Stars You Might Not Have Guessed Are Vegan

Zac Efron
The actor told Teen Vogue that he decided to make the switch to a plant-based diet in 2018. “I’ve been experimenting with eating purely vegan,” he said. “That’s completely changed the way that my body works, and the way that I metabolize food, the way it turns into energy, the way that I sleep. It’s been brilliant. It’s been great for my exercise and great for my routine.”
Sia
The singer revealed in a tweet back in 2014 that she is “fully vegan.”
Benedict Cumberbatch
While promoting Avengers: Infinity War, Cumberbatch made mention of being vegan. He said in one interview, “I eat a plant-based diet,” and in another he told a reporter that he was enjoying local Singaporean food, “As much as a vegan can.”
Ellie Goulding
Goulding told The Cut, “I’m trying to be a full vegan, I’ve been a vegetarian for six years. I was a vegetarian all the way through my teens as well. I’ll definitely never eat fish or meat again.”
Ariana Grande
When asked why she decided to become vegan in 2014, Grande explained, “I love animals more than I love most people, not kidding. But I am a firm believer in eating a full plant-based, whole food diet that can expand your life length and make you an all-round happier person.”
Beyoncé
Beyoncé adopted a vegan lifestyle to help get her ready for Coachella in 2018, and is the co-owner of 22 Days Nutrition.
Venus Williams
Williams started eating a plant-based diet when she was diagnosed with Sjögren’s syndrome. She told Health, “Once I started I fell in love with the concept of fueling your body in the best way possible. Not only does it help me on the court, but I feel like I’m doing the right thing for me.”
will.i.am
will.i.am has definitely seen changes since becoming vegan. He tweeted in response to a video of himself, “I wasn’t a vegan when I filmed this and I can tell… My face is bloated and I weighed 210lbs (95kilos) I had high blood pressure and high cholesterol…I was not healthy when I filmed this and I could see it in my face…it’s all about the #VGANG #PlantBased“
Madonna
If you thought Madonna’s diet was easy and breezy, think again!
Jessica Chastain
The actress, who has been a vegan for 12 years, told W Magazine, “Being vegan was not anything I ever wanted to be. I just really was listening to what my body was telling me.”
Rooney & Kate Mara
These sisters both adopted a vegan diet. Kate said in an interview with Shape, “I’ve always had a pretty sensitive stomach, but when I cut animal products out of my diet, I felt so much better.” Rooney has been vegan for a bit longer (eight years to Kate’s six) and even has a vegan fashion line.
Lea Michele
Though she admits her diet changes often, Michele has one surefire way to keep herself healthy: “I keep my home completely vegan, which I think is one of the most important things. If you keep your home healthy, then, when you’re reaching for snacks, you’re not reaching for bad things. So, I stock it with fruits and vegetables.”
Jared Leto
In an interview with Rolling Stone, Leto admitted that, though he tries to keep a totally vegan lifestyle, he slips up every here and there. “I’m actually a cheagan,” he explained, “a cheating vegan. I don’t eat meat ever. But if someone’s mom made a cookie and handed it to me, I’d probably take a bite, or if I’m in Alaska and there’s wild salmon out of the river, I’d probably eat it.”
Joaquin Phoenix
Joaquin Phoenix was just 4 years old when he and his siblings decided not to eat meat and adopt a vegan lifestyle.
Casey Affleck
Affleck once took part in a PSA for PETA, in which he said, “When people ask me why I don’t eat meat or any other animal products, I say, ‘Because they are unhealthy and they are the product of a violent and inhumane industry.’ ”
Woody Harrelson
The actor has been vegan for most of his life, starting at 24 years old. A kind stranger actually suggested that Harrelson was lactose intolerant, and the rest is history.
Ava DuVernay
DuVernay tweeted that veganism is a social justice issue. The award-winning director said, “Like many food trends that seem new, black veganism has historical roots. For a lot of black people, it’s also about social justice and food access. The food we’ve been eating has been killing us.'”
Ellen Page
Page, a longtime vegan, is vocal about her support of veganism. In 2011 she tweeted, “Why are vegans made fun of while the inhumane factory farming process regards animals and the natural world merely as commodities to be exploited for profit?”
Laverne Cox
The Orange Is the New Black star announced in 2017 that she had adopted a vegan lifestyle and was feeling “so much better.”
Ellen Pompeo
The Grey’s Anatomy actress decided to switch up her entire family’s lifestyle and go vegan in early 2018 after a routine breast exam. She told PEOPLE, “I don’t think it’s tricky at all — it’s actually easier because meat you have to cook it before it goes bad. Grains and lentils and rice and beans, everything’s in the pantry already. You just have to get vegetables, but vegetables stay good for a week — and I think we all feel better.”
Portia de Rossi & Ellen DeGeneres
A couple who doesn’t eat meat or animal byproducts together, stays together!
Madelaine Petsch
Riverdale star Petsch told PEOPLE, “I’ve been plant-based my whole life. Being vegan keeps my body fueled and running smoothly.”
Natalie Portman
Portman shared her clean, plant-based diet with Harper’s Bazaar. Though she loves her vegan lifestyle, she does “get B12 shots once a month because it’s the one thing you don’t get from a vegan diet.”
Jenna Dewan
The dancer and actress decided to adopt a vegan lifestyle after watching a documentary on slaughterhouses at just 10 years old.
Kevin Smith
The Jay and Silent Bob actor is vegan, but not necessarily by choice. It was his daughter, Harley Quinn Smith, who “made” her dad go vegan after his heart attack in 2018.