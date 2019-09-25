27 Stars You Might Not Have Guessed Are Vegan

The Grey’s Anatomy actress decided to switch up her entire family’s lifestyle and go vegan in early 2018 after a routine breast exam. She told PEOPLE, “I don’t think it’s tricky at all — it’s actually easier because meat you have to cook it before it goes bad. Grains and lentils and rice and beans, everything’s in the pantry already. You just have to get vegetables, but vegetables stay good for a week — and I think we all feel better.”