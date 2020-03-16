Celebrities Joke with Tom Hanks for Spreading Too Much Vegemite on His Toast During Quarantine

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have been under quarantine in Australia after both testing positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) last week, but that hasn’t stopped his friends and family from having some fun with the 63-year-old actor’s eating habits.

On Sunday, Hanks posted an update from his time in isolation, capturing a photo of his meal of a glass of water and two pieces of toast with Vegemite—a savory, strongly-flavored spread made from brewers’ yeast extract that’s popular in Australia.

“Thanks to the Helpers. Let’s take care of ourselves and each other. Hanx,” he wrote on the post.

Along with an outpouring of messages of support, many were quick to roast the actor for his heavy helping of Vegemite—which is generally served in a very light layer along with some butter. “I’ve been saying ‘That’s way too much for one piece of toast.’ to him for years,” his son Colin Hanks joked in a Tweet.

I've been saying "That's way too much for one piece of toast." to him for years. — Colin Hanks (@ColinHanks) March 16, 2020

“Gee, that’s a lot of Vegemite,” TV host Michael Rowland added before creating his own version of the snack, while Australian journalist Sally Sara wrote, “‘Life is like a tube of Vegemite. Don’t try it all at once.'”

One Australian comedian, Kirsty Webeck, joked, “WHERE WERE THESE HELPERS WHEN TOO MUCH VEGEMITE WAS BEING SPREAD ON THAT TOAST??????”

Even celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay joined in on the roast and commented, “Missing a little butter on that Vegemite … Be well Gx.”

The post received thousands of other comments, many in support of the actor’s choice of spread.

Australian model Laura Lux tweeted, “this is the perfect amount of vegemite, anyone who says otherwise is wrong,” while Michelle Pfeiffer commented “Sending love” and Catherine Zeta-Jones sent two heart emojis.

Gee, that’s a lot of Vegemite.. — Michael Rowland (@mjrowland68) March 15, 2020

The Forrest Gump star revealed last Wednesday that he and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus while visiting Australia’s Gold Coast for the pre-production of Baz Luhrmann‘s untitled Elvis Presley biopic, in which he plays the music icon’s longtime manager Colonel Tom Parker.

Filming for the movie has been halted following his diagnosis, and the couple is in isolation at Gold Coast University Hospital in Queensland, Australia.

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive,” Hanks wrote on social media last week.

“Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”

Hanks added, “We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!”

As of March 16, there have been at least 3,823 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 67 deaths in the United States, according to The New York Times.