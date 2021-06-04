Photos of Stars Eating Donuts that Are Just So A-dough-rable
Nothing is sweeter than these photos of celebrities eating donuts, so we rounded up a hole bunch
This may come as a surprise but it's National Donut Day! Maggie Smith looks shocked that you would forget; donut get caught without a sweet treat today.
Think you're getting away with having a croissant or scone today? Not on Barack Obama's watch.
We're surprised the former president didn't run on the slogan "Donut Vote for My Opponent."
Elizabeth Warren is another politician who really missed out on the "Donut Vote for My Opponent" platform.
I donut think you're ready for this jelly (donut) ... or this photo of Beyoncé being presented with a donut cake in honor of her birthday in 2006.
Doesn't Tom Hardy look a-dough-rable?
A donut is a treat fit for a Prince. Just ask Harry! He'll tell you he a-doughs them!
The only thing sweeter than a serenade from Ol' Blue Eyes: Sharing a donut with Frank Sinatra himself.
Even models need to munch. Gisele Budchen went glaze-y over her donut before the 9th Annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
"I'm cryin' cuz I love you!" — Lizzo singing about this donut, probably.
My spidey senses are tingling, and they're telling me Tom Holland loves donuts.
Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth may not have said "I do!" but they did say "I dough!" when he "proposed" to her with a chocolate frosted donut in 2016.
This photo of Shaquille O'Neal and Jimmy Fallon sharing a box of donuts is pretty a-glaze-ing.
A donut and some whiskey? Donut mind if Seth Meyers does!
Scott Disick is all about adding hole foods to his diet!
Everybody Loves Raymond star Patricia Heaton knows that everybody also loves donuts. That's just a fact.
I scream, you scream, we all scream for Boston Cream! (And that includes Millie Bobby Brown.)
We get the filling that Mila Kunis is a donut fan.
Donut forget about Kenan Thompson, who brought a donut onstage as Charles Barkley while sprinkling in some jokes at the 2019 NHL Awards.
Melissa McCarthy promises there's more to crumb.
Lin-Manuel Miranda is a snack aficiona-dough.
Laura Linney and Megan Mullally smile at this silly innuen-dough.
Dough you think there are enough donuts for Michael Ontkean and Kyle MacLachlan?
Jessica Alba is always down for a glaze-y Sunday.
Jay Leno didn't care if he snacked while filming The Tonight Show: It was his dough-main.
Donut stop Jamie Chung from snapping a selfie with her donut.
Even a former PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive needs a donut break every now and then.
Everything I dough, I dough it for Hugh ... Jackman and this cronut.
Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford like each other (and these donuts) a hole lot.
You don't think we would glaze over the fact that Frances McDormand brought donuts to the premiere of Almost Famous, did you?
Chrissy Teigen had some Cravings for a donut.
Current mood: Debra Messing taking no less than five donuts during a meeting.
Doughn't take your eyes off of that donut! J. Smith-Cameron has her eye on Abigail Spencer's.
When Carson Daly saw this sweet stack, his eyes glazed over.
"Some people want it all, but I don't want nothing at all. Because everything means nothing if I ain't got you." — Alicia Keys to these donuts.
And now, to close out this gallery of donut lovers, here are a few photos of Dunkin Donut's #1 Fan, Ben Affleck.
It wouldn't be a gallery about donuts without the King of Dunkin' himself.
Donut question the Boston native's loyalty to his beloved Dunkin', it'll be a hole thing!
Because it's nothing short of a-glaze-ing.
Happy National Donut Day, everyone!