Photos of Stars Eating Donuts that Are Just So A-dough-rable

Nothing is sweeter than these photos of celebrities eating donuts, so we rounded up a hole bunch

By Andrea Wurzburger
June 04, 2021 03:52 PM

1 of 39

Credit: Mondadori via Getty

This may come as a surprise but it's National Donut Day! Maggie Smith looks shocked that you would forget; donut get caught without a sweet treat today. 

2 of 39

Credit: Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty

Think you're getting away with having a croissant or scone today? Not on Barack Obama's watch. 

3 of 39

Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

We're surprised the former president didn't run on the slogan "Donut Vote for My Opponent."

4 of 39

Credit: Scott Olson/Getty

Elizabeth Warren is another politician who really missed out on the "Donut Vote for My Opponent" platform. 

5 of 39

Credit: Peter Kramer/Getty

I donut think you're ready for this jelly (donut) ... or this photo of Beyoncé being presented with a donut cake in honor of her birthday in 2006. 

6 of 39

Credit: Neil P. Mockford/GC Images

Doesn't Tom Hardy look a-dough-rable?

7 of 39

Credit: John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty

A donut is a treat fit for a Prince. Just ask Harry! He'll tell you he a-doughs them! 

8 of 39

Credit: Archive Photos/Getty

The only thing sweeter than a serenade from Ol' Blue Eyes: Sharing a donut with Frank Sinatra himself.

9 of 39

Credit: Jason Nevader/WireImage

Even models need to munch. Gisele Budchen went glaze-y over her donut before the 9th Annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. 

10 of 39

Credit: Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

"I'm cryin' cuz I love you!" — Lizzo singing about this donut, probably. 

11 of 39

Credit: Steven Ferdman/Shutterstock

My spidey senses are tingling, and they're telling me Tom Holland loves donuts. 

12 of 39

Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth may not have said "I do!" but they did say "I dough!" when he "proposed" to her with a chocolate frosted donut in 2016. 

13 of 39

Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

This photo of Shaquille O'Neal and Jimmy Fallon sharing a box of donuts is pretty a-glaze-ing. 

14 of 39

Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

A donut and some whiskey? Donut mind if Seth Meyers does! 

15 of 39

Credit: Mat Hayward/Getty

Scott Disick is all about adding hole foods to his diet! 

16 of 39

Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Everybody Loves Raymond star Patricia Heaton knows that everybody also loves donuts. That's just a fact. 

17 of 39

Credit: Noel Vasquez/Getty

I scream, you scream, we all scream for Boston Cream! (And that includes Millie Bobby Brown.)

18 of 39

Credit: Charles Krupa/AP/Shutterstock

We get the filling that Mila Kunis is a donut fan. 

19 of 39

Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty

Donut forget about Kenan Thompson, who brought a donut onstage as Charles Barkley while sprinkling in some jokes at the 2019 NHL Awards.

20 of 39

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

Melissa McCarthy promises there's more to crumb.

21 of 39

Credit: Timothy Hiatt/Getty

Lin-Manuel Miranda is a snack aficiona-dough.  

22 of 39

Credit: Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty

Laura Linney and Megan Mullally smile at this silly innuen-dough.

23 of 39

Credit: CBS Photo Archive/Getty

Dough you think there are enough donuts for Michael Ontkean and Kyle MacLachlan? 

24 of 39

Credit: Gustavo Munoz/BuzzFoto via Getty

Jessica Alba is always down for a glaze-y Sunday. 

25 of 39

Credit: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Jay Leno didn't care if he snacked while filming The Tonight Show: It was his dough-main. 

26 of 39

Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Donut stop Jamie Chung from snapping a selfie with her donut.

27 of 39

Credit: FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com

Even a former PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive needs a donut break every now and then. 

28 of 39

Credit: Robin Marchant/Getty

Everything I dough, I dough it for Hugh ... Jackman and this cronut. 

29 of 39

Credit: Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal via Getty

Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford like each other (and these donuts) a hole lot. 

30 of 39

Credit: Evan Agostini/ImageDirect/Getty

You don't think we would glaze over the fact that Frances McDormand brought donuts to the premiere of Almost Famous, did you? 

31 of 39

Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Chrissy Teigen had some Cravings for a donut. 

32 of 39

Credit: Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Current mood: Debra Messing taking no less than five donuts during a meeting. 

33 of 39

Credit: Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Doughn't take your eyes off of that donut! J. Smith-Cameron has her eye on Abigail Spencer's. 

34 of 39

Credit: Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty

When Carson Daly saw this sweet stack, his eyes glazed over. 

35 of 39

Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

"Some people want it all, but I don't want nothing at all. Because everything means nothing if I ain't got you." — Alicia Keys to these donuts. 

36 of 39

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

And now, to close out this gallery of donut lovers, here are a few photos of Dunkin Donut's #1 Fan, Ben Affleck. 

37 of 39

Credit: David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty

It wouldn't be a gallery about donuts without the King of Dunkin' himself. 

38 of 39

Credit: Shutterstock

Donut question the Boston native's loyalty to his beloved Dunkin', it'll be a hole thing! 

39 of 39

Credit: SplashNews.com

Because it's nothing short of a-glaze-ing. 

Happy National Donut Day, everyone! 

By Andrea Wurzburger