Even though she didn’t take home an award this time at the 2019 Golden Globes, the Homecoming actress still had a great end to her night.

“Fun Night W My Fella,” the Oscar winner captioned the photo kissing her husband Daniel Moder, 49. “Congratulations to All! And to all a good (burger) night.”

The star was nominated for best actress in a television drama for her leading role in the Amazon original Homecoming. However, Sandra Oh beat out Roberts for her role in Killing Eve.

This marked her first Globes nomination in a television category, following eight nods and three wins in film categories since 1990.