Stars and Margs: 25 Pics of Celebs Raising a Glass in Honor of National Margarita Day

If life in the lime-light gives you lemons ... take it with a grain of salt and a shot of tequila

By Janine Henni February 22, 2022 07:00 AM

Amber Ruffin

Credit: Heidi Gutman/Peacock/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

It's always 5 o'clock somewhere, perhaps inspiring the late-night host to sip her signature drink with a smile.

Vanessa Hudgens

Credit: vanessa hudgens/instagram

The Princess Switch star knows that everything tastes better straight from the blender.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Credit: The Rock/Instagram

Making the case for manly cocktails te-quil for, the Teremana Añejo tequila founder walked through a tutorial for orchard apple "manaritas."

Reese Witherspon & Ava Phillippe

Credit: ava phillippe/instagram

In a fresh twist on family fun, The Morning Show star and her daughter giggled during lime time on margarita night. 

Nicky Hilton

Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

The fashion designer whipped up the crowd-pleasing cocktail while playing bartender on Watch What Happens Live.

Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush Hager

Credit: Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty

The TODAY with Hoda & Jenna co-hosts looked happy posin' with frozen drinks.

Lenny Kravitz

Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty

The rocker made solo cups look cool while bringing out drinks with limes on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2017.

Zoë Kravitz & Jimmy Fallon

Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty

Perhaps having a laugh about her dad's bartending game, The Batman star had a late-night happy hour with Fallon, too.

Busy Philipps

Credit: Jordin Althaus/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty

The Busy Tonight host beamed with an icy marg in hand. 

Audrina Partridge

Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty

Any Hills drama aside, the reality star looked anything but salty with a sweet marg.

Gabrielle Union

Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty/ Bud Light Lime-A-Ritas

The We're Going to Need More Wine author raised a glass on National Margarita Day in 2016.

Martha Stewart & Seth Meyers

Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/ Getty

Leave it to the domestic doyenne to make mixology a science, which the late-night host playfully donned protective goggles for. 

Rosario Dawson & America Ferrera

Credit: Jesse Grant/WireImage

Proving there's no better way to celebrate a hard day's work than with margs, chips and salsa, the actresses kicked back with costar Michael Peña during a break from shooting the film Cesar Chavez in 2012.

Neil Patrick Harris

Credit: neil patrick harris/instagram

The How I Met Your Mother alumnus had his priorities right on the last day of vacation in 2014. 

"Last day of our Mexico adventure. Let's see just how many margaritas I can drink," he joked on Instagram.

Hoda Kotb & Kathie Lee Gifford

Credit: Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal/Getty

In a surprise departure from their go-to glasses of wine, the TODAY with Kathie Lee and Hoda hosts tried green margaritas.

George Clooney & Rande Gerber

Credit: Denise Truscello/WireImage

Hey, those bartenders look familiar! The Casamigos founders and friends got the drinks going in Las Vegas in 2013.

Vanessa Hudgens & Ashley Tisdale

Credit: vanessa hudgens/instagram

Girls just wana have margs! The High School Musical costars sipped cocktails on the rocks on Cinco de Mayo in 2013.

Jimmy Fallon & Bar Refaeli

Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty

The late-night host playfully made eyes at the supermodel as they split a frosty marg in 2012.

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi & Jay Leno

Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty

Recreating her famous marg-drinking meme, the Jersey Shore star and Leno went in on a Corona-rita on his show.

Hilary Duff

Credit: hilary duff/instagram

Senioritas and their margaritas! The How I Met Your Father star and a friend could barely believe how big their drinks were during a night out.

Jimmy Buffet

Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty/Flamingo Las Vegas

The "Magaritaville" singer regally raised a supersized glass at the opening of the Margaritaville Casino in Las Vegas in 2011.

Bethenny Frankel

Credit: Steven A Henry/WireImage

You are what you eat, and a classic marg seemed to pass the taste test for the Skinnygirl mogul in 2009.

Mario Lopez

Credit: Donald Bowers/Getty/Extra

Attention, passengers: Lopez will be coming by with the bar cart! The Acess Hollywood host made margs on a real-life, cross-country flight as he traveled with his A Chorus Line castmates in 2008.

Carmen Electra

Credit: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Everyone should have a signature drink, and the Baywatch star served the "Electra Paloma" at a party in Los Angeles in 2005.

Cindy Crawford

Credit: Margaret Norton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty

The supermodel sipped a supersize cocktail on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in 1995.

By Janine Henni