Stars and Margs: 25 Pics of Celebs Raising a Glass in Honor of National Margarita Day
If life in the lime-light gives you lemons ... take it with a grain of salt and a shot of tequila
Amber Ruffin
It's always 5 o'clock somewhere, perhaps inspiring the late-night host to sip her signature drink with a smile.
Vanessa Hudgens
The Princess Switch star knows that everything tastes better straight from the blender.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
Making the case for manly cocktails te-quil for, the Teremana Añejo tequila founder walked through a tutorial for orchard apple "manaritas."
Reese Witherspon & Ava Phillippe
In a fresh twist on family fun, The Morning Show star and her daughter giggled during lime time on margarita night.
Nicky Hilton
The fashion designer whipped up the crowd-pleasing cocktail while playing bartender on Watch What Happens Live.
Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush Hager
The TODAY with Hoda & Jenna co-hosts looked happy posin' with frozen drinks.
Lenny Kravitz
The rocker made solo cups look cool while bringing out drinks with limes on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2017.
Zoë Kravitz & Jimmy Fallon
Perhaps having a laugh about her dad's bartending game, The Batman star had a late-night happy hour with Fallon, too.
Busy Philipps
The Busy Tonight host beamed with an icy marg in hand.
Audrina Partridge
Any Hills drama aside, the reality star looked anything but salty with a sweet marg.
Gabrielle Union
The We're Going to Need More Wine author raised a glass on National Margarita Day in 2016.
Martha Stewart & Seth Meyers
Leave it to the domestic doyenne to make mixology a science, which the late-night host playfully donned protective goggles for.
Rosario Dawson & America Ferrera
Proving there's no better way to celebrate a hard day's work than with margs, chips and salsa, the actresses kicked back with costar Michael Peña during a break from shooting the film Cesar Chavez in 2012.
Neil Patrick Harris
The How I Met Your Mother alumnus had his priorities right on the last day of vacation in 2014.
"Last day of our Mexico adventure. Let's see just how many margaritas I can drink," he joked on Instagram.
Hoda Kotb & Kathie Lee Gifford
In a surprise departure from their go-to glasses of wine, the TODAY with Kathie Lee and Hoda hosts tried green margaritas.
George Clooney & Rande Gerber
Hey, those bartenders look familiar! The Casamigos founders and friends got the drinks going in Las Vegas in 2013.
Vanessa Hudgens & Ashley Tisdale
Girls just wana have margs! The High School Musical costars sipped cocktails on the rocks on Cinco de Mayo in 2013.
Jimmy Fallon & Bar Refaeli
The late-night host playfully made eyes at the supermodel as they split a frosty marg in 2012.
Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi & Jay Leno
Recreating her famous marg-drinking meme, the Jersey Shore star and Leno went in on a Corona-rita on his show.
Hilary Duff
Senioritas and their margaritas! The How I Met Your Father star and a friend could barely believe how big their drinks were during a night out.
Jimmy Buffet
The "Magaritaville" singer regally raised a supersized glass at the opening of the Margaritaville Casino in Las Vegas in 2011.
Bethenny Frankel
You are what you eat, and a classic marg seemed to pass the taste test for the Skinnygirl mogul in 2009.
Mario Lopez
Attention, passengers: Lopez will be coming by with the bar cart! The Acess Hollywood host made margs on a real-life, cross-country flight as he traveled with his A Chorus Line castmates in 2008.
Carmen Electra
Everyone should have a signature drink, and the Baywatch star served the "Electra Paloma" at a party in Los Angeles in 2005.
Cindy Crawford
The supermodel sipped a supersize cocktail on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in 1995.