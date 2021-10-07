Vanessa Lachey, Gail Simmons and More React to Death of Chopped Junior's Fuller Goldsmith, 17

Celebrities, friends and former competitors are remembering Chopped Junior winner and former Top Chef Junior star Fuller Goldsmith who died following a long struggle with cancer at the age of 17.

Production company Magical Elves confirmed in an Instagram post Wednesday that Goldsmith died. He had been battling leukemia for years since his first diagnosis at age 3.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We are devastated after hearing about the loss of our Top Chef Junior alum, Fuller Goldsmith," said the company, which produces the cooking competition series. "He was an incredible chef and the strongest kid we've ever met."

Fuller Goldsmith Fuller Goldsmith | Credit: Fuller Goldsmith/instagram

Top Chef Junior host Vanessa Lachey commented on the post from Magical Elves, sharing her grief after Goldsmith's death.

"We all Loved Fuller so much! And will never forget his contagious smile, laugh and butter tricks," Lachey wrote. "Sending so much Love to his family. 💔 We will never forget you Fuller!"

Top Chef Amateurs host Gail Simmons also wrote, "We love you Fuller. Thank you for spending so much time with us. Your love of cooking was contagious and you taught us so much about courage and determination. You are loved and missed, and forever in our hearts. 💔"

Fuller Goldsmith Fuller Goldsmith | Credit: Fuller Goldsmith/instagram

"The most devastating. What a remarkable soul that touched so many 💔," Top Chef season 16 winner Kelsey Barnard Clark added.

"We were devastated to learn of Fuller Goldsmith's passing. In addition to being a culinary force and a fierce competitor, he was a supremely generous person," a Food Network spokesperson tells PEOPLE. "Our hearts go out to Fuller's family and his friends as they mourn the loss of such a phenomenal young man."

Fuller Goldsmith tributes Credit: Katelyn Rickert/Instagram

On Wednesday, Top Chef Junior season 1 winner Owen Pereira, who competed alongside Goldsmith, shared a funny photo of the late chef wearing a pair of sunglasses upside down, writing, "rest in peace fuller❤️."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Another season 1 contestant Katelyn Rickert also reposted the photo from Magical Elves onto her Instagram Story, adding, "rest in peace fuller❤️."

Fuller Goldsmith tributes Credit: Katelyn Rickert/Instagram

Wednesday night, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey wrote on Twitter, "He was an inspiration to all who knew him. Prayers for his family and friends."

Goldsmith worked as an assistant chef at the Southern Ale House in Tuscaloosa, Alabam "helping prep, serve and create recipes," according to the restaurant's Facebook tribute. "Fuller lived to create delicious dishes."