It's National Margarita Day, Obviously—Make the Official Recipe from Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville

Come Monday, it'll be all right—particularly if that Monday also happens to be National Margarita Day.

Jimmy Buffett may not drink margaritas much anymore, but Margaritaville, the musician's chain of resorts and restaurants named after his 1978 smash hit, still pours countless versions of the cocktail at their locations across the U.S. and beyond.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In honor of the holiday, which takes place on Feb. 22 each year, the Margaritaville Resort Orlando shared the official recipe for their "Parrot Head" margarita that you can make at home and pretend you're on a tropical vacation.

The drink, named after Buffett's devoted legion of fans who call themselves parrot heads, is a slight variation on the classic margarita, which typically consists of tequila, orange liqueur, and lime juice. This version blends three types of citrus and is finished with a splash of lemon-lime soda (like Sprite) for some effervescence and sweetness.

Image zoom Credit: Margaritaville Resort Orlando

To make the Parrot Head margarita: In a cocktail shaker, add 1 ½ oz. reposado tequila, ½ oz. triple sec, and one wedge each of lemon, lime and orange. Muddle together, add ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a margarita glass filled with ice and add a splash of lemon-lime soda. For an extra kick, finish with a floater of orange liqueur (preferably Grand Marnier).

Margaritaville Resorts are currently expanding across the U.S., with the first west coast location recently opening in Palm Springs. Buffett celebrated the opening with a series of Instagram photos on Feb. 8 as he toured the property.