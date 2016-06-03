Celebrate Mark Wahlberg’s 45th Birthday with This Boozy Chocolate Shake Created by His Chef-Brother Paul

Chocolate, ice cream and bourbon! Who can argue with such a birthday gift?



Mark Wahlberg turns 45 on June 5, and the actor has a sweet gift awaiting him from his brother Paul Wahlbergand the Wahlburgers team in Coney Island, New York. They are honoring him with a bourbon chocolate birthday milkshake at the family's burger chain.

The boozy concoction is filled with a few of Mark's favorite things: blended coffee ice cream, chocolate ice cream, Bulleit bourbon and heavy cream, topped with his favorite chocolate turtle crumbles. In other words, the Wahlburgers team is giving him a serious born-day sugar rush.

“As kids, birthdays always included cake and a big slab of Neapolitan ice cream sliced into nine pieces. Mark always went for the chocolate,” Paul tells PEOPLE exclusively. “In honor of Mark's birthday, I wanted to create a frappé— that's what we call milkshakes in Boston — with some of Mark's favorites from growing up mixed with favorites from his adulthood.”

Even if you can't make it to the Wahlburgers' Brooklyn location (one of seven spots, with at least 100 more in the works) to try one for yourself, you can still whip up a batch of the chocolatey goodness at home—try Paul's easy recipe below!

Wahlburgers' Bourbon Chocolate Birthday Frappé

2 scoops chocolate ice cream

3 scoops coffee ice cream

½ to 2 oz. bourbon (2 oz. if you like it strong!)

½ oz. heavy cream

Chocolate syrup

Chocolate turtles

1. Blend ice cream, bourbon, and heavy cream until desired thickness.

2. Line bottom of glass with chocolate syrup.

3. Add frappe and top with chocolate turtle crumbles.

4. Drizzle with chocolate syrup.

5. Finish with crumbled chocolate turtles.