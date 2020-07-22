CDC Investigating Outbreak of 125 Salmonella Infections Across 15 States

As of Tuesday, Oregon has 42 reported cases of Salmonella infections, the most of any other state

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a rapidly growing outbreak of Salmonella Newport infections in the U.S.

In a news report published Tuesday, the CDC said that the outbreak was first identified on July 10 with 13 reports from three states. The outbreak has since grown to a total of 125 from 15 states, with 24 people being hospitalized.

The 15 states that have reported cases of Salmonella infections include California, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, Minnesota, Montana, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Tennessee, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Oregon has the most cases as of Tuesday, with 42, followed by Utah with 28 and Michigan with 12.

The source of the Salmonella infections has not yet been identified.

Health officials are interviewing the infected people to ask them about foods they ate in the week before they got sick and any other exposures as they work to identify the source of the illnesses.

The CDC is not advising that consumers avoid eating any specific foods, or that retailers stop selling any specific food.

Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps 6 hours to 6 days after being exposed to the bacteria, according to the CDC.