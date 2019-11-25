28 Hospitalized as CDC Issues E. Coli Warning for Tainted Romaine Lettuce from California

Image zoom Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

One day after almost 100,000 lbs. of salad were recalled, the Centers for Disease Control issued a warning about an E. coli outbreak that was linked to contaminated romaine lettuce.

In their statement, the CDC advised against eating or selling all types of romaine lettuce from Salinas, California. The warning applies to whole heads of romaine as well as packages of pre-made salad mixes containing romaine.

Consumers — as well as restaurants and retailers — should double-check the label on any romaine lettuce products they may have to see if the label says “Salinas” on it. If it does, or if there is no growing region listed, the CDC recommends not eating the product and immediately throwing it away.

Out of 40 reported cases, which have occurred across 16 states, there have been 28 reported hospitalizations. Additionally, five people have developed a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome, according to the CDC. Those who have been affected by the E. coli outbreak began getting sick from Sept. 24-Nov. 10.

Symptoms of the particular strand of E. coli found in the lettuce include cramping, bloody diarrhea, and vomiting.

In a statement on Friday, the Food and Drug Administration announced they would be sending investigators to farms in Salinas “to look for the source of contamination.”

They went on to clarify that romaine lettuce “harvested from other sources outside of Salinas or labeled as indoor, or hydroponically- and greenhouse-grown,” were still considered safe to consume.

The warning came one day after Missa Bay announced a recall of almost 100,000 pounds of salad products containing meat or poultry due to a possible E. coli contamination. Some of the affected brands under Missa Bay include Aldi, Target’s Good & Gather brand, Domino’s, Marketside, and Signature.

All of the salad products affected by the recall have “use by” dates ranging from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, according to the CDC.

After throwing away any possibly contaminated lettuce, the organization also recommends washing and sanitizing areas the food came in contact with.