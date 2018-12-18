Farm Connected to Romaine Lettuce E. coli Outbreak Is Now Recalling Cauliflower

First comes lettuce, then comes cauliflower: A farm has voluntarily recalled cauliflower due to E. coli concerns.

In a press release on Thursday, Adam Bros. Farming, Inc. — which is based in Santa Maria, California — said that it is pulling red leaf lettuce, green leaf lettuce and cauliflower from the shelves “out of an abundance of caution.”

“The recall was initiated after it was discovered that sediment from a reservoir near where the produce was grown tested positive for E. coli O157:H7,” the press release said. “Filtered and treated water from the reservoir may have come in contact with the produce after it was harvested. None of the filtered, treated water has tested positive for E. coli, all E. coli tests returning negative.”

“None of the recalled product has tested positive for E. coli O157:H7,” the press release emphasized. “No illnesses have been reported.”

The vegetables in question were produced between Nov. 27 and Nov. 30.

Both kinds of lettuce were sent to California, Colorado, Oregon, Texas, Pennsylvania, Washington and Canada. Red leaf lettuce was also sent to Minnesota and Mexico. Cauliflower was sent to Arizona, California, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Mexico and Canada.

The farm was implicated in the E. coli scare affecting romaine lettuce.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a press release on Thursday that “we’ve identified a positive sample result for the outbreak strain in the sediment of a local irrigation reservoir used by a single farm owned and operated by Adam Bros. Farms in Santa Barbara County.”

“While the analysis of the strain found in the people who got ill and the sediment in one of this farm’s water sources is a genetic match, our traceback work suggests that additional romaine lettuce shipped from other farms could also likely be implicated in the outbreak,” the FDA said.

