Image zoom Victor Protasio

“Chocolate and pecans go together, sure, but add a touch of bourbon and the combination soars to the flavor stratosphere,” says the author of the When Pies Fly cookbook

Cathy Barrow’s Chocolate-Pecan Galette

½ (14.1-oz.) pkg. refrigerated piecrusts

All-purpose flour, for work surface

1½ cups pecans

¼ cup packed light-brown sugar

2 Tbsp. cream cheese, softened

1 Tbsp. unsalted butter, softened

2 large eggs

2 Tbsp. pure maple syrup

2 Tbsp. (1 oz.) bourbon

¾ tsp. kosher salt, divided

3 oz. bittersweet chocolate, chopped (about ½ cup)

1 Tbsp. cool water

1. Preheat oven to 350°. Let piecrust stand at room temperature according to package directions. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Roll out piecrust in a 12-inch round on a lightly floured work surface; place on prepared baking sheet. Cover and chill until ready to use.

3. Scatter pecans evenly on a separate baking sheet. Toast in oven until aromatic, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board; let cool 20 minutes. Roughly chop.

4. Beat brown sugar, cream cheese and butter with a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium speed until thick and creamy, about 2 minutes. Add 1 egg; beat until smooth. Stir in maple syrup, bourbon and ½ teaspoon salt. Fold in pecans and chocolate using a stiff spatula.

5. Remove dough round from refrigerator. Pile pecan mixture onto center of the round, leaving a 3-inch border. Lift the outside edges of dough, and pull up and slightly over the filling, leaving center of galette exposed. Work your way around the galette, folding or twisting the dough up and over on itself and forming a series of pleats. Whisk together cool water and remaining egg and ¼ teaspoon salt in a small bowl. Brush over crust. Chill for 45 minutes.

6. Meanwhile, place an inverted baking sheet on middle oven rack, and preheat oven to 400°.

7. Slide the baking pan with the galette on top of the hot pan in the oven. Bake until filling is set and crust is deeply browned, 20 to 30 minutes, covering with aluminum foil after 20 minutes to prevent over-browning if needed. Remove from oven; let cool slightly before serving, about 30 minutes.

Serves: 8

Active time: 20 minutes

Total time: 2 hours (includes chilling)