"Adding a little cauliflower makes them extra creamy," says the Weelicious blogger and author of the Smoothie Project cookbook. "Pluss it incorporates a healthy vegetable without anyone tasting it!"

"Adding a little cauliflower makes them extra creamy," says the Weelicious blogger and author of the Smoothie Project cookbook. "Pluss it incorporates a healthy vegetable without anyone tasting it!"

Catherine McCord's Strawberry & Blueberry Frozen Yogurt Pops

1 cup frozen strawberries

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

1/2 cup milk of choice

1/4 cup frozen cauliflower florets

1/2 cup plain or vanilla whole-milk yogurt

1 Tbsp. honey

1/2 cup blueberries. or raspberries, plus more for topping

Process frozen strawberries, milk, cauliflower, yogurt and honey in a blender until smooth, 30 to 45 seconds. Pour mixture into a medium mixing bowl. Add blueberries or raspberries, and gently fold to combine. Divide mixture evenly among 6 (3-oz.) ice-pop molds, leaving a 1-inch space at top. Top with a few blueberries or raspberries. Cover and insert sticks into molds; freeze until firm, about 2 hours.

Quick tip! Make a big batch: Remove pops from the molds after frozen, cover each in plastic wrap and store them in a sealed plastic bag in the freezer for up to six months.

Makes: 6

Active time: 5 minutes