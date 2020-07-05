Catherine McCord's Strawberry & Blueberry Frozen Yogurt Pops
"Adding a little cauliflower makes them extra creamy," says the Weelicious blogger and author of the Smoothie Project cookbook. "Pluss it incorporates a healthy vegetable without anyone tasting it!"
1 cup frozen strawberries
1/2 cup milk of choice
1/4 cup frozen cauliflower florets
1/2 cup plain or vanilla whole-milk yogurt
1 Tbsp. honey
1/2 cup blueberries. or raspberries, plus more for topping
Process frozen strawberries, milk, cauliflower, yogurt and honey in a blender until smooth, 30 to 45 seconds. Pour mixture into a medium mixing bowl. Add blueberries or raspberries, and gently fold to combine. Divide mixture evenly among 6 (3-oz.) ice-pop molds, leaving a 1-inch space at top. Top with a few blueberries or raspberries. Cover and insert sticks into molds; freeze until firm, about 2 hours.
Quick tip! Make a big batch: Remove pops from the molds after frozen, cover each in plastic wrap and store them in a sealed plastic bag in the freezer for up to six months.
Makes: 6
Active time: 5 minutes
Total time: 2 hours, 5 minutes