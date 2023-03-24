Catherine Haena Kim Reveals Why Costar Milo Ventimiglia Is Called 'Uncle Donut' by Close Friends

Milo Ventimiglia has one tasty nickname!

During an interview on PEOPLE in 10, Catherine Haena Kim revealed what she's learned about her The Company You Keep costar, Ventimiglia, while working together.

"I learned that he's referred to as 'Uncle Donut' by his friends' kids," she told host Makho Ndlovu.

Kim then revealed the adorably hilarious reasoning behind the nickname.

"He would bring them donuts all the time and they would be like 'When is Uncle Donut coming through?'" Kim said.

Earlier this month, Ventimiglia admitted that he has channeled his parental skills from his role as patriarch Jack Pearson in This Is Us to his real-life role as an uncle.

"I've got two nieces and two nephews," the 45-year-old actor told PEOPLE. "It's great. I just spoil them and have fun with them and see them grow up. It's really fun to watch my sisters as parents too. They are constantly inspiring."

ABC/Getty

Now Ventimiglia is stepping into the role of a con man on the action series, The Company You Keep, alongside Kim, who plays a CIA agent. The show's premise follows the two characters as they continue their action-packed careers while falling in love.

During an interview on The View, the actor described his character, Charlie Nicoletti, as a smooth-talking swindler that is a "good bad guy."

"He's pulling off cons … which is the bad side," Ventimiglia said on the daytime talk show. "The good side is he has a moral compass. They're not just going after anybody, they're going after people that kind of deserve it."

Milo Ventimiglia on The Company You Keep. ABC

Ventimiglia said working on the show is a much different experience than his previous role on This is Us.

"I had a couple injuries in the months we've been filming," he admitted. "I ran into a door with my face and split my eye open... and I kneed a stone pillar and got an impact fracture on my femur. So yeah, different than holding babies and changing diapers!"

The Company You Keep airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

Catch new episodes of PEOPLE in 10 on People.com and YouTube.