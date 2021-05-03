Iron Chef Cat Cora's Wife Nicole Files for Divorce After 3 Years of Marriage

The couple tied the knot on April 21, 2018 in Santa Barbra, California

Celebrity chef Cat Cora and her wife Nicole Ehrlich are calling it quits.

Ehrlich, 45, a record producer executive, filed for divorce from the Iron Chef star, 54, in Los Angeles County Courts on Friday after three years of marriage, according to legal documents obtained by The Blast.

A rep for Cora did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Cora and Ehrlich began dating in 2017 and tied the knot on April 21, 2018 at Villa Verano Estate in Santa Barbara, California.

"Today was such a magical day. I married the love of my life, Nicole Ehrlich, in front of all of our family and closest friends," Cora told US Weekly at the time. "To share our love and commitment to one another, alongside our six sons, was a dream come true. We couldn't have asked for a more perfect day!"

Cora was previously married to her longtime partner Jennifer from 2013 to 2015. The couple share four sons, Zoran, Caje, Nash and Thatcher, all welcomed via in vitro fertilization.

Ehrlich, meanwhile, has two sons with her ex-partner Rosa.

Cora announced her split from Jennifer back in 2015 in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE.

"It is with great sadness, that after 17 years, a tremendous amount work, careful consideration and heavy hearts, my wife and I have mutually decided to no longer remain married," Cora's statement said. "In love, there is a season, a reason and a lifetime."