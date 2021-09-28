Cashews Recalled Due to Potential Presence of Glass Pieces

Out of an abundance of caution, SunTree Snack Foods has announced a voluntary recall of cashew products sold under the Happy Belly, Prince & Spring, Harris Teeter, and HEB brand names

Nut lovers with cashews in their pantry might want to do a quick check before reaching for their next snack.

SunTree Snack Foods has announced a voluntary recall of cashew products sold under the Happy Belly, Prince & Spring, Harris Teeter, and HEB brand names, after a customer informed them that glass pieces were found in the mix.

No injuries have been reported to date, the Food and Drug Administration said on its website, but SunTree issued the recall "out of an abundance of caution to protect public health."

"Although our investigation is ongoing, we believe the source of the glass is cashews that were an ingredient common to the products subject to this recall," SunTree wrote in its release.

The recalled packages were distributed to retail stores in District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

Products include:

Harris Teeter Roasted Lightly Salted Cashew Halves and Pieces (8-ounce container)

Harris Teeter Roasted Salted Cashew Halves and Pieces, (8-ounce and 32- ounce containers)

Harris Teeter Tropical Trail Mix (15-ounce container)

HEB 100 Calorie Packs Lightly Salted Roasted Cashews Halves & Pieces (12.4-ounce container)

Happy Belly Salted Cashew Halves & Pieces (16-ounce and 40-ounce containers)

Happy Belly Lightly Salted Cashew Halves & Pieces (16-ounce and 40-ounce containers)

Prince & Spring Mountain Trail Mix (28-ounce and 44-ounce containers)

For detailed information — including LOT numbers, expiration dates, and photos of the products in question — visit SunTree Snack Foods' website.