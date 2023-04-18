Cary Elwes Recalls Being Sent the Tom Cruise Cake: 'It's Mission Impossible Not to Eat It'

Cary Elwes insists he isn't a big cake guy.

But when the actor, 60, was sent a Christmas present last year by Tom Cruise, with whom he starred in the 1990 film Days of Thunder, Elwes changed his tune.

"That was my last guilty pleasure," he tells PEOPLE. "It was coconut from his favorite bakery. Normally I don't eat cake, but when it comes from Tom, it's mission impossible not to eat it."

Cruise is known to send the $126 bundt cake made by Doan's Bakery in Woodland Hills, Calif. every year to his famous friends. Rosie O'Donnell, Jay Ellis, and Tom Hanks are just some of the lucky receivers.

Elwes, who is currently starring in two new films, Operation Fortune and Sweetwater, talked to PEOPLE for One Last Thing:

Last time I sang out loud: I'm a big Radiohead fan, so I like to learn Thom [Yorke]'s lyrics if I can. Obviously when you're tone-deaf, you don't know that you're tone-deaf, but I've been reminded by my wife [Lisa Marie] on many occasions.

Last memorable fan encounter: I had a girl who wanted me to autograph her neck once— to turn it into a tattoo. I don't judge. I'm just grateful that people are happy and respond to my work.

Last time I was starstruck: I would say Pope John Paul II in 1987, right after The Princess Bride came out. When you get to meet people who have affected history, you want to stay in the moment. He was an extraordinary figure.

Last time I cried: Well, I lost my sister to cancer a little while ago. It was tough. I'm just so grateful to her doctors and nurses. She'll be with me no matter what because she's part of me, you know?