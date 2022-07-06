The ice cream chain also announced a new deal for National Ice Cream Day on July 17

Carvel Drops New Brookie Ice Cream Flavor That's a Mashup of Two Favorite Desserts

Carvel just released a dreamy new flavor!

The ice cream chain recently debuted their new brookie flavor. The limited-time offering combines brownie batter ice cream with chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream. Along with the primary flavors, the sweet treat is mixed in with cookie dough pieces, brownie bites and chocolate chips.

While customers can enjoy the brookie flavor in a cup or a cone, the dessert is also available in the ice cream brand's signature Dashers and Flying Saucers, their take on a fudgy, chocolatey ice cream sandwich.

As part of Carvel's celebration of National Ice Cream Day on July 17, customers can get a buy one, get one free offer on a small cup or cone of any Carvel soft serve flavor — including the brookie!

Carvel Brookie Credit: Carvel

Most recently, Carvel also debuted a strawberry spin on their signature crunchies. The flavor joined the chocolate and vanilla crunchies, which are wildly popular Carvel toppings.

The new crunchies can be sprinkled atop various desserts, including both new and old products like their Flying Saucers or Carvel's new Strawberry Dasher, which features layers of soft-serve vanilla ice cream, strawberry crunchies and strawberries all topped with whipped cream.