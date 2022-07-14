Carvel, Baskin-Robbins, and More Are Offering Special Deals for National Ice Cream Day

Here’s a round-up of the deals you can get for National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, July 17

It's National Ice Cream Day on July 17, and to take part in the day that celebrates all things frozen treats, some classic ice cream shops are offering special deals. For the quintessential summer dessert, check out the best discounts for the sweet celebration.

Baskin-Robbins: The iconic creamery is offering $5 off any purchase with a minimum order of $15. And the best part? Baskin-Robbins is extending the celebration as the deal is valid from July 17 through July 23. The discount will be applied automatically on deliveries, while customers can use the code BECOOLER for online orders.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Carvel: Who doesn't love a good BOGO deal? On National Ice Cream Day, guests can get a buy one, get one free offer on a small cup or cone of any Carvel soft serve flavor.

national ice cream day Credit: Baskin-Robbins

Dairy Queen: It's good news for fans of Dairy Queen's iconic dipped cones. On July 17, shop-goers can enjoy $1 off any dipped cone — excluding kid cones — using the DQ app.

Insomnia Cookies: The signature cookie chain announced their ice cream debut "Cookies IN Ice Cream" just in time for National Ice Cream Day. From July 15 to July 17, guests at select locations can get a free scoop of ice cream with any order. New flavors include Minterstellar, which is a mint-based ice cream that blends double chocolate mint cookies, classic chocolate and more.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Dippin' Dots: Stop by your local Dippin' Dots shop to get a free mini cup of the not-so-traditional ice cream. The offer only runs during a two-hour window, so make sure to call your store ahead of time to find out when to stop by.