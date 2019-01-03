New Carrot Cake Oreos Are Already Hitting Shelves—and They're Here to Stay

Oreo is starting 2019 off with a bang.

Only a few weeks after the cookie company announced that Dark Chocolate Oreos would make their debut in the new year, they revealed that a second new permanent flavor is hitting shelves as well.

As of Jan. 2, Carrot Cake Oreos are popping up in stores nationwide wherever Oreos are sold. The packaging may look like they are made with the traditional golden vanilla wafers but they actually feature a brand new cookie made to taste like carrot cake. Layered between the sweet cookies as it would be in the real dessert is a cream cheese frosting flavored creme.

If your local supermarket hasn’t got a shipment in quite yet, they are available for purchase on Target for $2.99.

Cake flavors are a constant source of inspiration for the Oreo team. Toasted Coconut Cake, Strawberry Shortcake, Red Velvet Cake and Birthday Cake have all been turned into the beloved cookie.

The Carrot Cake Oreos are in good company when it comes to new cookie flavors from Oreo this year. PEOPLE staffers got a first taste of the Dark Chocolate Oreos—which are made with dark chocolate creme and chocolate wafers—and gave them a rave review.