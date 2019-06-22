Carrie Underwood Is 'Speechless' After Being Gifted a Sculpture of Herself Made Out of Cheese

Cry cheesy!

Carrie Underwood got a one-of-a-kind gift this week when she traveled to Wisconsin with her Cry Pretty 360 tour.

On Friday, the 36-year-old country star shared a photo of the very unique replica, which had been “carved into a 40 lb black of Wisconsin cheese.”

“The @fiservforum outdid themselves tonight!” she wrote alongside the work of edible art, which copied the singer’s Cry Pretty album art, portraying her with a microphone in her hand, as tears fell down her face. The cheese block was displayed on a wooden plank alongside some strawberries, grapes and (you guessed it) more cheese.

“This is me… carved into a 40 lb block of Wisconsin cheese in honor of our show here in Milwaukee! I’m speechless!!!” she continued, playfully adding the hashtag “Wheres The Wine.”

Although the singer reacted to the gift with joy, not all of her fans were as taken with the sculpture as she was.

“Ummmm I’m going to have nightmares about cheesy crying Carrie,” one fan commented, with another acknowledging that while “it’s a little scary” they appreciated all of “the effort” that went into it.

However, many fans took the post as an opportunity to whip out their best cheese-related jokes.

“LOOKS SHARP,” wrote one fan, while another playfully changed around the song titles to some of Underwood’s biggest hits.

“Before He Cheesed. Jesus Take the Wheel (of cheese). Two Black Camemberts. Smoke Brie-k,” the commenter wrote.

Joining the country superstar on her hit arena tour are her sons Isaiah Michael, 4, and Jacob Bryan, 4 months, as well as her husband Mike Fisher.

Joining the country superstar – who tops PEOPLE’s list of 100 Reasons to Love America this week – on her hit arena tour are her sons Isaiah Michael, 4, and Jacob Bryan, 4 months, as well as her husband Mike Fisher.

Admitting that touring 55-plus cities with two young boys isn’t easy, Underwood opened up to PEOPLE about how she and her husband are making things more comfortable for their family.

“We have this area where Isaiah can go and color or there are toys in there or he can read and paint, whatever he’s feeling. He’s a pretty creative kid so we try to give him space to do that,” she shared.

Image zoom Mike Fisher with sons Carrie Underwood/Instagram

The mother of two went on to explain why they’ve “started renting houses” on the road instead of staying in hotel rooms.

“We’ve kind of gotten out of hotel rooms because for Isaiah, it’s hard for a 4-year-old who’s constantly looking to be stimulated,” she shared. “We started renting houses to have a little more normalcy and so he has a backyard to play in. He can be a little boy and get out some of his penned up energy. And we can make breakfast and have those comforts of home. That’s a big difference.”

None