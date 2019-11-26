It seems like Real Housewives of New Jersey original cast member Caroline Manzo is on her way back into the spotlight after a TV hiatus — but this time she’s cooking up something a little different.

The reality star left the Bravo series in 2013 after its fifth season to film her family spin-off series, Manzo’d with Children, which ended in February 2017.

This April, Manzo revealed that she turned down an “insulting” offer to join the 10th season of RHONJ , which is currently airing, after producers denied her a full-time spot on the show. Now, Manzo—who often showed off her kitchen skills by making meals for her family—has launched her own YouTube cooking show!

RELATED: The Original Real Housewives of New Jersey: Where Are They Now?

Image zoom

Image zoom

The first episode of “Watch What’s Cooking,” which features Manzo and her brother, chef and designer Jaime Laurita, debuted on Tuesday on YouTube. Just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday, the siblings share some insight into one of their favorite recipes: a traditional stuffing with ground pork, which they combined with “the simplest soup ever” made with onion, garlic, butternut squash, and chicken stock.

On Monday, Manzo explained to HollywoodLife the concept of her new show. “We will take our two very different styles of cooking—mine is simple, tradition, his is over the top, fancy—and marry them, teaching our viewers how to cook dishes from the very simple family style, to rocking it out to impress. We also will be focusing on table and home entertaining design ideas.”

RELATED: Chip and Joanna Gaines Reveal Joanna Will Host Her Own Cooking Show on Their Upcoming Network

During the first episode, Manzo even makes fun of her previous gig on The Real Housewives. “I don’t know if there’s any ‘chef-talk’ that the soft butter helps…I don’t know, chef…I’m just a housewife, I’m sorry,” she says.

The brother-sister duo seem to get along well throughout the show — complimenting and making fun of each other, and reminiscing on childhood memories together.

WATCH: Caroline Manzo on Returning to ‘RHONJ’: ‘Never Say Never, But Not Right Now’

Manzo was known as a fiercely loyal mother on RHONJ, and her popularity on the show led to her family spin-off. On both shows, she was often seen in her New Jersey kitchen cooking up delicious meals for her family, so it only makes sense that she’s back on the screen and doing what she loves.

“I’m having a blast doing what I love so as the saying goes, it’s not work when you love what you do,” she said of her new gig. “Filming is like riding a bike, you just get back in the seat and go!”

You can watch the full debut episode up top.