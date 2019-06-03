Carnival Cruises Will Now Deliver You Beer and Pizza Anywhere on the Ship Through an App

Image zoom Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines/Getty; Getty

One of the most helpful tips to know when traveling by cruise is to always download your cruise line’s mobile app before the ship sets sail. With it, you can usually see the full calendar of each day’s events (so you don’t miss a single bingo or karaoke session), make restaurant and show reservations, and book shore excursions. Now, Carnival Cruise Line has raised the bar in shipboard technology.

Since 2018, the company’s HUB app has boasted a “Pizza Anywhere” feature, which allows cruisers to order a pizza to be delivered to any spot on the ship. As Delish first reported, Carnival has now announced an add-on drink feature that lets you include a beer, soda, or water with your order.

This feature is now available on the Carnival Conquest, Carnival Liberty, Carnival Glory, and Carnival Sensation ships, and they plan to roll it out on Carnival Victory and Carnival Elation in June.

Image zoom Courtesy Carnival

RELATED: The Most Outrageously Awesome Foods You Can Get on Cruise Ships

While food and drink convenience is not typically much of an issue on cruises—most ships offer buffets that are open throughout the day, and Carnival boasts other specialty restaurants offering included on-the-go meals, like Guy Fieri‘s Guy’s Burger Joint and an upcoming chicken restaurant from Shaquille O’Neal—there’s something to be said for not having to leave your spot at the pool or fight daytime crowds at the bar to get your beer and pizza fix.

RELATED VIDEO: How to Make Pizza from Scratch

The way the app works is that guests are able to tap their location on the ship’s map, then they take a selfie and submit it so that their server can identify them when they come to deliver the order.

Beers included in the feature are Peroni, Miller Lite, and Blue Moon, in addition to sodas like Coke, Coke Zero, Diet Coke, Diet Sprite, and bottled water. For pizzas, guests can choose from margherita, funghi, prosciutto, pepperoni, and quatro formaggi.