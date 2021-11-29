Carla Lalli Music's Maraschino-Cream Sandwich Cookies
"It's like a shortbread, but instead of being crumbly, it's firm and melts in your mouth," says the author of the That Sounds So Good cookbook. "They're amazing at room temperature, cold or straight out of the freezer."
"This is a family recipe from my husband's side of the family," explains Carla Lalli Music. "His maternal grandmother, Margaret Johnson, was an incredible home baker and she was especially renowned for her holiday cookie recipes. This one was absolutely required at every Christmas and holiday party since my husband was a child."
