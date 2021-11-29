Carla Lalli Music's Maraschino-Cream Sandwich Cookies

"It's like a shortbread, but instead of being crumbly, it's firm and melts in your mouth," says the author of the That Sounds So Good cookbook. "They're amazing at room temperature, cold or straight out of the freezer."

By People Staff

Gallery

Credit: Jennifer Causey

25 mins
1 hr 35 mins
24
"This is a family recipe from my husband's side of the family," explains Carla Lalli Music. "His maternal grandmother, Margaret Johnson, was an incredible home baker and she was especially renowned for her holiday cookie recipes. This one was absolutely required at every Christmas and holiday party since my husband was a child."

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°. Whisk together flour, salt and ½ cup of the powdered sugar in a medium bowl. Cream together softened butter and shortening in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment on medium speed until smooth, about 1 minute. Scrape down sides of bowl; add vanilla, and beat to combine. Add flour mixture, and beat on low until dough comes together, 1 minute more.

  • Portion dough evenly into 48 pieces, a scant 1½ teaspoons each; roll each piece between your palms to form a ball, placing them 2 inches apart on baking sheets as you go. Use a lightly floured fork to slightly flatten the balls and create a crosshatch pattern, rocking the fork from one side to the other rather than pressing straight down into dough. Bake in preheated oven until edges have a light golden tint, 8 to 12 minutes. Do not overbake. Cool cookies on pan 5 minutes; transfer to a wire rack, and cool completely, about 20 minutes.

  • Whisk together melted butter, maraschino cherry liquid and remaining 2 cups powdered sugar in a medium bowl to combine. Add 1 tablespoon of cream; whisk to combine. The filling should be spreadable but not runny; add remaining 1 tablespoon cream if needed. If desired, add more maraschino liquid, ½ teaspoon at a time, to make filling a darker shade of pink. Spoon about 1 teaspoon of filling onto flat side of a cookie, then sandwich with a second cookie, pressing lightly to adhere. Repeat with remaining cookies and filling. Let sandwich cookies set 1 hour before serving or storing.

