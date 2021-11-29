Carla Hall's Sparkling Almond Sugar Cookies
"This is the kind of recipe that everyone should have in their back pockets," says Carla Hall. "They're buttery, slightly crumbly and so easy to make!" The chef and judge on Holiday Baking Championship on discovery+ says that the cookies are inspired by her new book, Carla and the Christmas Cornbread.
"I'm a big fan of one recipe, different 'seasons'," says Hall. "This is classic shortbread, which I can change up with different spices or flavorings to suit the occasion."
Try a cream cheese frosting: With an electric mixer, beat 4 oz. softened cream cheese and 1⁄4 cup softened unsalted butter until smooth. Beat in 2 cups powdered sugar and 1 tsp. vanilla extract until creamy.