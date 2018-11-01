Carla Hall's Green Bean Salad with Pickled Onions

November 01, 2018 02:46 PM

“There’s no need to smother fresh beans with tons of gravy,” says the chef and author of Carla Hall’s Soul Food.

Green Bean Salad with Pickled Onions

1 large red onion, halved and very thinly sliced
1 fresh habañero chile, unseeded and halved lengthwise
1 fresh or dried bay leaf
½ cup apple-cider vinegar
1 tsp. granulated sugar
1½ tsp. kosher salt, divided
1½ lb. fresh green beans, trimmed
1 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
¼ tsp. black pepper
1 fresh small hot chile (such as Thai chile), unseeded and very thinly sliced

1. Place onion, halved habañero chile, and bay leaf in a quart-size jar. Add vinegar, sugar and ½ teaspoon salt; cover jar tightly, and shake well. (Onion mixture will not be covered in liquid at first but over time will soften and become immersed.) Refrigerate at least 4 hours (shaking jar once every hour) or up to 1 week (shaking jar once every day).

2. Bring a large saucepan of generously salted water to a boil over high. Prepare an ice bath: Fill a large bowl with ice and cold water. Working in batches, add beans to boiling water; cook until tendercrisp, about 5 minutes. Remove beans using a slotted spoon; plunge into ice bath for 2 minutes. Transfer beans to paper towels, and pat dry. Transfer beans to a large bowl.

3. Add oil, black pepper, 2 teaspoons onion pickling liquid and remaining 1 teaspoon salt to beans in bowl. Toss to coat; transfer to a large platter. Sprinkle with ½ cup pickled onion slices and hot chile slices. Refrigerate leftover pickled onion slices in an airtight container up to 1 week.

Serves: 8

Active time: 35 minutes

Total time: 4 hours, 35 minutes (includes pickling time)

Quick Tip! Make it faster: Shake sugar, salt and vinegar in a jar until dissolved. Add onion, habañero and bay leaf. Cover and let sit on the counter for 1 hour, shaking every 15 minutes

