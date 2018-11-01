Carla Hall's Green Bean Salad with Pickled Onions

“There’s no need to smother fresh beans with tons of gravy,” says the chef and author of Carla Hall’s Soul Food.

Green Bean Salad with Pickled Onions

1 large red onion, halved and very thinly sliced

1 fresh habañero chile, unseeded and halved lengthwise

1 fresh or dried bay leaf

½ cup apple-cider vinegar

1 tsp. granulated sugar

1½ tsp. kosher salt, divided

1½ lb. fresh green beans, trimmed

1 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

¼ tsp. black pepper

1 fresh small hot chile (such as Thai chile), unseeded and very thinly sliced

1. Place onion, halved habañero chile, and bay leaf in a quart-size jar. Add vinegar, sugar and ½ teaspoon salt; cover jar tightly, and shake well. (Onion mixture will not be covered in liquid at first but over time will soften and become immersed.) Refrigerate at least 4 hours (shaking jar once every hour) or up to 1 week (shaking jar once every day).

2. Bring a large saucepan of generously salted water to a boil over high. Prepare an ice bath: Fill a large bowl with ice and cold water. Working in batches, add beans to boiling water; cook until tendercrisp, about 5 minutes. Remove beans using a slotted spoon; plunge into ice bath for 2 minutes. Transfer beans to paper towels, and pat dry. Transfer beans to a large bowl.

3. Add oil, black pepper, 2 teaspoons onion pickling liquid and remaining 1 teaspoon salt to beans in bowl. Toss to coat; transfer to a large platter. Sprinkle with ½ cup pickled onion slices and hot chile slices. Refrigerate leftover pickled onion slices in an airtight container up to 1 week.

Serves: 8

Active time: 35 minutes

Total time: 4 hours, 35 minutes (includes pickling time)

Quick Tip! Make it faster: Shake sugar, salt and vinegar in a jar until dissolved. Add onion, habañero and bay leaf. Cover and let sit on the counter for 1 hour, shaking every 15 minutes